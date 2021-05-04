Hubsai Announces New App With Plug And Play Feature To Make Smart Homes And Businesses Accessible To All

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hubsai Inc., a Smart Home Automation company specializing in residential homes, apartments, and multi-family units, announced new plug-and-play features for smart devices using its platform in 2021. In addition to the Hubsai app's increased functionality and more intuitive user interface, Hubsai now supports five new plug-and-play devices, including Smart Plug, third-party door and window sensors, and more to open the connected home to more families and property owners than ever before.

Of the company's new plug and play features, CEO Mike Ghodoosian said, "Our vision is to provide true value to home and business owners by enabling connections between Hubsai's remarkable platform and third-party smart products, creating experiences that make their lives more productive, safer, and a little more playful. Following this announcement Hubsai is actively planning distribution with large retailers and home builders."

Plug-and-Play PartnershipsHoneywell, ecobee, Fibaro, Amcrest, Yale and Schlage locks, and Philips are just some of the manufacturers the Hubsai platform supports. CEO of Amcrest Adam Ravat explains, "Having smart cameras used in a plug-and-play environment with the Hubsai app creates an opportunity for consumers, for both business and home, to quickly deploy self-monitoring of their cameras."

Thanks to the ease of installation and intuitiveness of the Hubsai mobile app, managing and monitoring a connected home or business is now a feasible option for any property owner.

About Hubsai Inc. Hubsai Inc. is a smart home solution company based in San Ramon, California. Revenue for the US smart home market is projected to reach over $41B by 2023, and Hubsai is poised to grow exponentially during this time.

https://amcrest.com

