Hubilo Enhances Its All-in-One Virtual And Hybrid Events Platform To Drive Deeper Engagement, More Productive And Engaging Interactions For The New Remote-Everything World

One-way digital experiences will stay in the pandemic era while immersive events take off

Hubilo Technologies, Inc., the leading platform for virtual and hybrid events, announced its latest release with new features designed to improve attendee engagement, foster greater human connection and elevate the ROI of events. The online collaborative event platform brings people and teams together, anytime, anywhere.

"Over the past year, companies that embraced digital transformation to reach their audiences unlocked a new tech boom in virtual connection. As we continue in this virtual and hybrid world, fostering human connection is at the core of what makes Hubilo different and more robust than any other platform. With this release, it is easier for everyone to attend and host events from anywhere, online or in-person," said Vaibhav Jain, founder and CEO of Hubilo. "Working with clients as big and diverse as the United Nations, Amazon Web Services, Facebook, AB inBev, World Bank, SAP and likes, provided us with real-time feedback to incorporate and create a more engaging and immersive user and client experience."

As virtual experiences have become normalized at work, doctor's offices and conferences, the demand for hybrid components for traditionally in-person events has skyrocketed for both event organizers and attendees. Hybrid events dramatically increase the reach of an event while providing flexibility and inclusivity of event attendees. According to the Professional Convention Management Association, 76% of meeting planners said they are going virtual for future events.

Taking place on the Hubilo platform, event attendees experienced firsthand the latest in virtual event capabilities while hearing from Hubilo's leaders and event-industry leaders. "I can tell that Hubilo's team have thought a lot on the user experience on their redesigned platform," shared Dahlia El Gazzar, tech evangelist, and founder of DAHLIA+Agency ( dahliaplus.com). "The platform and services cater to how agile our event professionals have to be whether designing virtual, blended, or face to face events. It's great to see how Hubilo is setting the course through the confluence of technology and community for forward thinking event professionals and brands."

The improved Hubilo platform features the following new capabilities and enhancements:

Robust engagement features focuses on attendees, so they have a quick overview of the current events through the "What's Happening" section, making it easier for them to join any activity. Attendees can participate in activity-centric engagement tools, such as gamification, live polls, and Q&As, and be more expressive with Hubilo's fresh new interface that includes reactions and emojis. Attendees can schedule meetings directly from the chat.

Enhanced sponsored interaction capabilities include completely revamped networking lounges and demo rooms with virtual booth chats, polls, and Q&As for sponsors and exhibitors that provide seamless interaction between attendees. Revamped onboarding for attendees will keep it engaging for attendees to share their information to event organizers, allowing them to customize the experience within the platform. In addition, attendees can see more sponsors and the organizer's brand in different areas.

Streamlined and minimalist navigation allows the attendees to navigate through the entire event intuitively - making it easy to engage with everyone in either a virtual or hybrid setting and understand what is taking place at any time with a homepage dashboard for the event's itinerary. The complete event schedule is displayed on a single page and is simple to explore along with the global side panel that adds to the overall experience by cultivating relevant information depending on which part of the event the attendees are at. Attendees can then filter live sessions or search for specific talks based on their interests.

Hubilo's entire event can easily be streamed through a mobile app, exactly as you would with your laptop. This is inclusive of all activities, entering a session or an exhibitor's booth, securing a seat in the networking lounge, participating in the polls, games, Q&As, or simply engaging with a fellow attendee. In a hybrid format, the app will act as a key enabler in connecting the offline and online attendees.

According to Visme.co, four in five business professionals, regardless of age, shifted their focus away from the speaker in the most recent presentation they watched. Hubilo's new capabilities solve that problem by going beyond the one-way communication and technical difficulties that come with some technologies and expands to create truly engaging and modern virtual and hybrid events. It also puts the event at attendees' fingertips with a better user experience than handing out paper packets or links to hard-to-access web schedules.

Hubilo has hosted events for more than 2 million people, more than 600 clients across 500,000 virtual sessions in just 14 months, which has given them deep insight into how people engage in virtual worlds.

To schedule a demo of Hubilo's platform, please visit https://hubilo.com/request-a-demo/.

About Hubilo Technologies Inc

Hubilo is the virtual + hybrid event platform built for engagement and event excellence. Hubilo's mission is to drive engagement - first and foremost - yielding greater business results. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event run on the Hubilo platform executes perfectly every time. Hubilo is headquartered out of San Francisco in the US, with offices in London in the UK and Bengaluru in India with clients in the United States, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa. Hubilo's 500 plus clients are inclusive of names like United Nations, Roche, Informa Markets, Tech in Asia, Fortune, AWS, Siemens, Cognizant, GITEX, Infosys, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, SAP, Whatfix, WordPress, University of Oxford, and several others. Led by Founders Vaibhav Jain and Mayank Agarwal, Hubilo was incorporated in 2015, and in 2020, in less than a year of fundraising, Hubilo raised a seed round of $4.5 million and a Series "A" round of $23.5 million from leading Venture Capital firms like Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital, and several renowned angel investors.

