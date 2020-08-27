Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Co., Ltd. Announces Technology Collaboration With VIAVI For 3D Sensing Filters

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (VIAV) - Get Report today announced that Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. (SHE: 002962), a manufacturer and distributor of precision photoelectric film components based in China, has agreed to a technology collaboration arrangement for certain use of VIAVI patent-protected low angle shift (LAS) filters used in the field of three-dimensional (3D) sensing technology.

VIAVI is a pioneer and world leader in the field of 3D sensing technology, including state-of the art optical filters. In a typical gesture-recognition system, a light source emits near-infrared light towards a user and an optical filter is used to transmit the emitted light that is reflected by the user to a 3D image sensor, while substantially blocking ambient light. VIAVI's patented optical filters achieve superior optical performance, a desired reduction in filter thickness, and a reduced center wavelength shift with a change in incidence angle of the reflected light.

"VIAVI has built its position as a global leader in thin film optical coatings over the course of seventy years," said Oleg Khaykin, President and Chief Executive Officer, VIAVI. "3D sensing plays to VIAVI's technical and operational strengths, enabling growth through engagement with major customers as well as collaboration agreements with ecosystem partners."

"Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Technology has become a leading supplier of optical filters in China, with a high market share and brand awareness," said Mr. Binbin Liao, Chairman, Hubei W-OLF Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd. "We are pleased to initiate technical collaboration for 3D sensing applications with VIAVI, another industry leader."

The terms and conditions of the licensing arrangement are confidential and are not being disclosed.

About VIAVIVIAVI (VIAV) - Get Report is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

