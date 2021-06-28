Hubble Contacts Announces Internet Commerce Veteran Steve Druckman As Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Contacts, the company that disrupted the online contact lens marketplace by offering affordable subscriptions for daily disposable contact lenses, today announced the appointment of Steve Druckman as the company's CEO. Mr. Druckman will lead the company as it continues to grow and expand its share of the direct-to-consumer contact lens market.

Druckman to Continue Hubble's Evolution from Market Disruptor to Respected Industry Leader

Mr. Druckman joins Hubble from 1-800-Flowers.com, where he served most recently as President of Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets and led several food and confection brands that were acquired and owned by 1-800-FLOWERS. He led online, catalogue, wholesale and retail channel business lines for Fannie May Confections and Cheryl's Cookies, The Popcorn Factory, 1-800-Baskets and Simply Chocolate.

He is stepping into the CEO role previously held jointly by Hubble co-founders Jesse Horwitz and Benjamin Cogan, who will both remain on Hubble's Board of Directors.

" Steve Druckman is a true visionary and pioneer in direct-to-consumer online commerce, and we're ecstatic to have him join our team to lead us to the next level," said Mr. Horwitz. "Steve's experience and reputation across multiple consumer categories are the primary reasons Ben and I agree he's the right choice to accelerate our continued growth and success."

Mr. Druckman is joining the company during a period of extended growth at Hubble. Founded in 2016, Hubble has evolved from a disruptive new value segment in the online contact lens market into a category leader for affordable contact lenses with a global customer base.

Through its online platforms, Hubble sells contact lenses under the Hubble brand and other contact lens brands through its companion website, ContactsCart. Hubble's branded contact lenses are manufactured by St. Shine, one of the largest global manufacturers of contact lenses. ContactsCart offers other commercial brands of contact lenses at prices that are among the lowest in the industry.

"Jesse and I followed through with our idea to give contacts lens wearers a more affordable and more convenient option, and as our market share has increased we are positioned to take advantage of booming demand for contact lens subscriptions," said Mr. Cogan. "Now, with Steve on board, we are ready to take the next step in our corporate maturation and explore new opportunities to expand the category with new, innovative offerings."

Mr. Druckman brings to Hubble nearly 30 years of experience in management, consulting, and consumer and business-to-business marketing. Earlier in his career he was Chief Marketing Officer at Fresh Direct, a pioneering online grocer in New York, and later served as Chief Executive Officer to In the Swim where he grew and sold the business creating the largest multi-channel retailer in the pool supply space.

"Hubble is a case study model in how to break into a consumer product market dominated by larger entrenched competitors by offering a value option and a streamlined consumer experience," said Mr. Druckman. "Jesse and Ben executed their strategy and delivered on their vision, and now we are ready to take Hubble to the next level."

"My focus is on driving growth and profitability, working with companies to expand into new markets, create new offerings, and ensure the best possible customer experience," said Mr. Druckman. "As a regulated industry, we have the added responsibility to be super vigilant and transparent about compliance, and I am fully committed to making sure that Hubble operates according to the highest standards in our industry."

Hubble Contacts and ContactsCart are part of Vision Path, Inc. a Delaware corporation headquartered in New York. Founded by Benjamin Cogan and Jesse Horwitz in 2016, Hubble sells its own brand of contact lenses through www.hubblecontacts.com, and other major contact lens brands through www.contactscart.com - in each case to consumers with existing contact lens prescriptions.

Contact: Andrew Ricci --202-930-3293

