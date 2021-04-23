Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Shelton, CT, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) - Get Report today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2021.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

