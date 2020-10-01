HUB Security Teams With Marsh To Offer Unique Insured Storage Solution For Digital Asset Custodians

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Security, a leading hardware cybersecurity solutions provider, announced today its collaboration with Marsh, the world's leading insurance broker and risk adviser, to offer a unique insured storage solution that enables US-based financial institutions to securely and with confidence offer digital asset custodial services.

Financial institutions can now store and manage digital assets, including cryptocurrency, on HUB's military-grade technological platform and purchase up to $400 million in "cold storage" insurance through Marsh's Digital Asset Risk Transfer (DART) team to cover the risk of theft or damage to the assets or destruction of private keys.

The solution, backed by A rated insurers, follows the August interpretive letter from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) clarifying that national banks and federal savings associations may provide cryptocurrency custody services on behalf of customers, including the holding of unique cryptographic keys associated with cryptocurrency.

"The crypto custody market is poised to grow significantly following the OCC regulatory clarification," said Ankur Kacker, Senior Vice President and a Specie specialist on Marsh's DART team. "Our combined insured storage solution can provide financial institutions seeking to enter the market a secure place to safeguard their clients' assets and peace of mind knowing their exposures are covered."

"Together, HUB and Marsh are empowering banks and other financial institutions to offer services for storing their clients' digital assets by ensuring they are digitally secure and protected," said Eyal Moshe, CEO & Co-Founder of HUB Security.

About HUB Security

Hub Security is a top-tier, military-grade provider of programmable HSM and key management solutions for fintech, cloud, and blockchain security. Leveraging military-grade cybersecurity tactics and utilizing cutting-edge innovations, HUB Security has developed a family of products that provide the highest level of enterprise security available on the market today. https://hubsecurity.io/

About Marsh

Marsh is the world's leading insurance broker and risk adviser. With over 35,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue approaching US$17 billion and 76,000 colleagues worldwide, MMC helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman. Follow Marsh on Twitter @MarshGlobal; LinkedIn; Facebook; and YouTube , or subscribe to BRINK .

