Hub International Expands Sports & Entertainment Specialty Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Kansas-based Dissinger Reed, LLC

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Dissinger Reed, LLC (Dissinger Reed). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Overland Park, Kansas, Dissinger Reed is a preeminent special risk agency that focuses specifically on the unique insurance needs of collegiate athletic departments and state high school associations. They currently provide customized insurance solutions for more than 200 colleges & universities, 27 state high school associations across the country and the National Federation of State High School Associations. Dissinger Reed has been specializing in athletic insurance since 1982.

"Dissinger Reed brings a unique specialty to Hub with an experienced group of sales leaders and service team members," said Stuart DeSelms, President of Hub Mid-America. "We are excited to have Christian and his entire team help us continue to grow."

Dissinger Reed's core focus aligns with Hub's Sports & Entertainment Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. Christian Reed, owner and CEO of Dissinger Reed, and their team will join the Hub Mid-America region.

"We are truly excited to have the Hub expertise and first-class service blended with our experience and current team," said Reed. "The Hub mission, strategic vision and personnel mirrors the brand we have built at Dissinger Reed."

About Hub InternationalHeadquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

