Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Oregon-Based Ward Insurance Agency, Inc.

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Ward Insurance Agency, Inc. (Ward Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in Eugene, Portland and Medford, Oregon, Ward Insurance has been an independently owned insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance, employee benefits and risk solutions to businesses and individuals throughout the West for the last 50 years.

Ward Insurance specializes in various industries, including construction, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and wood products, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"Ward Insurance will be a great addition to our team, bringing invaluable insights and experience to enhance our specialty capabilities, strengthen our position and continue to grow in Oregon and in the region," said Andy Prill, President and CEO of Hub Northwest.

Erik Finrow, President of Ward Insurance, will join as Executive Vice President of Hub Northwest, leading the direction, vision and strategy in Oregon. The Ward Insurance team will also join Hub Northwest.

"We're excited to join Hub, who with their depth and breadth of resources and solutions, will be a great partner in delivering the highest quality of service to our clients," said Mr. Finrow.

