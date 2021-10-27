Huawei Technologies USA To Tackle Privacy And Information At Reuters Global Technology Event

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA has confirmed it will address the critical issue of privacy and information security at Reuters MOMENTUM - the leading global emerging technology conference and executive virtual event...

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA has confirmed it will address the critical issue of privacy and information security at Reuters MOMENTUM - the leading global emerging technology conference and executive virtual event which will be held on Wednesday, October 27.

Speaking on behalf of Huawei Technologies USA, Andy Purdy, Chief Security Officer, will explore prevalent consumer and regulatory issues surrounding the right to privacy, how information is used and how it's protected given the rise of cyberattacks and heightened government regulation. The discussion, moderated by Nadira Tudor, TV & Radio Broadcast Journalist/Presenter, will take place on October 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST and will also include insights from Trevor Hughes, President and CEO of The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

"This conversation comes at a pivotal point in the global narrative," said Purdy. "Given the sophistication of malicious cyber attackers and our growing dependence on connected devices and 5G technologies, privacy and information transparency have never been more important."

As Reuters flagship technology event, the virtual conference brings professionals from around the world together for live sessions, discussion, Q&A and networking, with content themed around four interlinked pillars: Society, Economy, Sustainability, Trust & Ethics.

For more information on Reuters Momentum, visit https://reutersevents.com/events/momentum/

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains - telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services - we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

