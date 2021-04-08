Huawei's Joy Tan To Discuss Tech Governance

PLANO, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, April 14, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with Technonomy, will bring together experts for a webinar titled "Globalization and Cooperation: What Technologized Future Will We Create?" The...

PLANO, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, April 14, Huawei Technologies USA, in partnership with Technonomy, will bring together experts for a webinar titled "Globalization and Cooperation: What Technologized Future Will We Create?" The webinar will discuss technology competence and how top global superpowers must work together to create a better future for their citizens. Panelists include Zachary Karabell, author, columnist and investor, Scott Malcomson, Director of Special Projects, Strategic Insight Group, and Joy Tan, SVP, Public Affairs, Huawei Technologies USA. The webinar, moderated by David Kirkpatrick, Editor-in-Chief at Techonomy, will begin at 1 p.m. ET, and can be registered for here.

Countries and companies worldwide now recognize that their future depends on tech competence and their potential success is riding on technological innovation. As governments work to balance regulation and innovation, citizens are often left with outdated protections and products. From the U.S. Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs to China's State Administration for Market Regulation, world powers must work together to create a higher quality of life for their citizens. With this, globalization and cooperation are key - though as China and the U.S. continue to compete, tech governance and access are growing more complex.

How does 5G benefit industries? What are the complications of tech governance and access? How could the world's top tech powers begin to cooperate? The experts will answer these questions and more to explore how world superpowers can work together to usher in the next era of tech.

For more information and to register for "Globalization and Cooperation: What Technologized Future Will We Create?" visit: https://techonomy.com/2021/03/globalization-and-cooperation/

