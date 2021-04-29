HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i With 10-hour Playback Time And Active Noise Cancellation Available In Canada Beginning April 29th

New earphones launch in Canada featuring long batter y life and high-quality audio experience that lasts all day MARKHAM, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Featuring 10-hour playback time, active noise cancellation (ANC), fashionable design and outstanding...

New earphones launch in Canada featuring long batter y life and high-quality audio experience that lasts all day

MARKHAM, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Featuring 10-hour playback time, active noise cancellation (ANC), fashionable design and outstanding audio quality, the game-changing HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i are now available in Canada. These TWS earphones feature a range of superb features from the HUAWEI FreeBuds Series allowing users to enjoy an unprecedented audio experience. The suggested Canadian retail price of FreeBuds 4i is $138.99 and will be available in white and black at selected Canadian retailers including Costco, Staples, Amazon, Memory Express, Newegg, TSC and others. For a limited time, get a free HUAWEI Band 4 Pro ( $99 value) when you purchase the FreeBuds 4i. This GWP promotion will run from April 29 th to May 9 th.

Hear What You Want

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i detect ambient sounds and generate a reverse sound wave to reduce the noise. The noise cancellation algorithm targets typical noisy scenarios，providing users a reliable noise cancellation experience.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i also feature Awareness Mode, which allows users to hear their surroundings without taking off the earbuds. By simply pressing and holding the earbud, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i switch between Awareness Mode and Active Noise Cancellation Mode.

Last All Day, Music All the Way

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i add a high-energy density battery into their compact frame, delivering longer battery life in a smaller package.When ANC is turned off, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i offer 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of voice call. Together with their charging case, the buds can achieve 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of voice call. Moreover, the industry-leading quick charge technology provides four hours of audio enjoyment from a 10-minute charge.

Mini Size, Modern Look

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i's oval shape and compact design are inspired by the world-famous black sand beach in Iceland. The classic Ceramic White and Carbon Crystal Black are available. HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i have undergone thousands of comfort tests to achieve a design that fits the ear canal, greatly improving long-term wearing comfort.

Balanced Audio Output Designed for Pop Music

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i feature customised components - including 10 mm large dynamic drivers - to achieve larger amplitude for a powerful bass performance. The earphones also adopt the "PEEK+PU" polymer composite diaphragm which is flexible and powerful, providing high sensitivity and rich dynamic response. This enables users to hear more details in their music. At the same time, the superb wind noise reduction structure ensures a consistency of the sound.

Senses Your Touch Accurately

In addition to premium audio, HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i provide an excellent user experience. Users can easily control music playback, voice call, and activate noise with gesture touch.

For more information please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/ca/audio/freebuds4i/

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

Established in 2008, Huawei Canada ranks amongst the top corporate R&D investors in the country and is committed to connecting Canadians for a better, brighter future.

