Huawei CASE Layout And Strategy Research Report 2020: 40 CASE Indicators And Comparion Of CASE Capabilities VS Bosch, Baidu, And Waymo

Research on Huawei's CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electrified): Who is the main rival of Huawei in automotive engagement?Huawei showcased its automotive products at Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020 (Auto China 2020) held in Beijing from September 26 to October 5, 2020, where Huawei's ambition in CASE can be clearly seen.It is generally believed that Bosch is to be the real competitor of Huawei's automotive involvement. Huge gap between Huawei and Bosch in automotive businessThe publisher singles out 41 CASE indicators and compares them to assess such players' CASE capabilities as Bosch, Huawei, Baidu, and Waymo.Judging from final scores, Bosch in possession of 30,000 software engineers stays far ahead of other peers. Bosch is scheduled to lavish ?4 billion into autonomous driving (AD) between 2019 and 2022, with the rising number of 2,000 AD engineers in 2019 to 4,000 ones till 2022. It is conceivable that Bosch as the leading CASE vendor will be hardly challenged within five years.In respect of hardware, the top four emerging Chinese automakers select Bosch, and embrace BAT (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent) as concerns software and application ecosystem.The traditional OEMs like SAIC, Great Wall Motor, Geely and BYD have established own intelligent connectivity subsidiaries successively, attempting to develop core systems such as domain control unit (DCU), underlying layer and mid-layer software independently. Actually, the traditional OEMs' engagement in the development of core systems makes Tier-1 suppliers (struggling to find a new position, and most of whom are in the red with gloomy prospects) ever less viable.The traditional automakers are desperately seeking for a transition as competition pricks up. As long as a Tier-1 supplier makes a success in a case of product use for a carmaker, there will be an inrush of orders from other automakers. For instance, Desay SV's orders from Changan Automobile and Chery come of its multi-screen cockpit solution availability onto Leading Ideal ONE.Although with a complete product matrix, Huawei's most products except T-Box, V2X and MDC platform have not been spawned yet. Huawei is painfully aware of a rather high threshold for access to the automotive sector, in readiness for no profits in six years. Huawei has BAT (Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent) as the realistic opponentsHuawei is inferior to Bosch whatever customer relationship, technical accumulation, R&D input or experience in mass production. So, Huawei is still not competent enough to threaten Bosch.Like BAT, Huawei is just a peripheral supplier for mainstream passenger car makers, with production cooperation still in cockpit and telematics.Goosed by vibrant players like BAT, China stays two years or three ahead of foreign countries when it comes to cockpit and Internet of Vehicle (IoV) technology application. Based on this, Huawei and BAT are turning to be the suppliers of incremental components.As the development route of cooperative vehicle infrastructure system (CVIS) prevails in China, there is a huge Chinese market of road side perception and decision systems for intelligent transportation and smart roads. It's just a matter of time to foray into vehicle with enough experience in roadside perception and decision since it hardly poses any threat to Bosch for the moment.In this sense, Huawei has the realistic competitors in the recent years such as BAT and HikVision that are absorbed in cooperative vehicle infrastructure system (CVIS). How will Huawei win out?By referring to rivalry in the process of featured phones to smart phones, the vast majority of startups and tier-2 suppliers in the intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) field will be predictably eliminated in cut-throat competition, and only three or five of them will survive and there will be an oligarch in the intelligent vehicle computing platform market then when components will be standardized, plug and play alongside a thriving software application ecosystem.Huawei is ambitious to be an ultimate winner, with strides in autonomous driving integrators and commercial vehicle manufacturers already.It is with the help of Huawei MDC platform that Momenta and HoloMatic developed HWP and AVP solutions for passenger cars; that CiDi (Changsha Intelligent Driving Institute Ltd.) developed intelligent heavy truck solutions; that Neolix developed self-driving delivery system; that DeepRoute.ai developed the solution for container trucks at ports; that i-Tage Technology Co., Ltd. and WAYTOUS developed autonomous mining truck solutions.Overall, Huawei's automotive business route is to first encroach on the peripheral markets and then encircle the key markets. Huawei helps the ecosystem partners massively use MDC platform and impress clients with the superiority of its computing platform and ecosystem to other computing platforms, offering air support from 5G and C-V2X technologies as well as governmental demonstration projects and '1+8+N' all-scenario strategy. Huawei needs to succeed first in commercial vehicle and special vehicle fields and then acts as a full supporter for two to three Chinese passenger car makers (like BAIC Motor and BYD) from whom it makes handsome sales, with a possibility of access to the supply chain of influential passenger car makers. Only acceptance from the leading OEMs can Huawei MDC become one of the mainstream intelligent vehicle computing platforms on the Chinese market. This will take about five to eight years.

1 Huawei's Automotive Involvement1.1 Introduction to Huawei Technologies1.2 Huawei Solutions for Intelligent Connected Vehicle (ICV)1.3 Huawei's Strategic Planning for Intelligent Connected Vehicle (ICV)1.4 Huawei's Intelligent Vehicle Product Layout and Partners1.5 Huawei's Focus on Essential Elements of Digital Platform1.6 Huawei Computation and Communication Architecture1.7 CCA and Three Domain Control Platforms1.8 Huawei Cross-domain Integration Software Architecture and Three Onboard Operating Systems1.9 Huawei Vehicle Control OS1.10 Huawei Intelligent Connected Vehicle (ICV) Partners1.11 Huawei's Successful Applications in Automobile 2 Huawei's Efforts in Internet of Vehicle (IoV), Cloud Services and Cockpit2.1 Introduction to Hicar 2.2 Hicar 4S and Open Strategy2.3 Hicar Screen Projection Solution Different from Connectivity 1.02.4 Hicar's Edges over CarPlay2.5 Hicar Carrying 2.6 Automated Driving Cloud Services2.7 HD Map and IoV Cloud Services2.8 'Battery, Motor, Electric Control' Cloud Services and V2X Cloud Services2.9 Huawei CDC Smart Cockpit Platform2.10 Huawei 5G Smart Cockpit2.11 Huawei 4.5G LTE-V Onboard Terminal2.12 Huawei Ethernet Gateway2.13 Huawei Infotainment Module and Smart Cockpit Development Platform2.14 Huawei Ultralow Reflective Display Screen2.15 Huawei Smart Cockpit HD Cameras and Cockpit Microphone Array Module 3 Huawei's Efforts in Autonomous Driving3.1 Huawei ADS Automated Driving Full Stack Solution3.2 Huawei Automated Driving Path: Classified by Scenarios3.3 Huawei MDC Automated Driving (AD) Computing Platform3.3.1 MDC Computing Platform Architecture3.3.2 MDC Software Platform3.3.3 MDC Platform Development Toolset3.3.4 MDC Hardware Platform3.3.5 MDC Hardware Platform: MDC600 & MDC3003.3.6 Scenarios Where MDC300 Gets Applied3.3.7 MDC Hardware Platform: MDC610 and MDC2103.3.8 MDC Core 2.03.4 Autonomous Driving Simulation Platform - Octopus3.4.1 Octopus Availability in Xiangjiang New Area of Changsha City in Huanan3.5 Huawei Layout in Perception Layer3.5.1 Huawei 77GHz Radar3.5.2 Huawei LiDAR 2.03.5.3 Huawei 8M Forward Stereo Camera - Super Fisheye3.5.4 Huawei Millimeter-wave Imaging Radar3.6 Huawei Commercial Vehicle Automated Driving3.6.1 To Empower Automation Scenarios for Commercial Vehicle and Special Vehicle3.6.2 Huawei Solutions for Commercial Vehicle3.7 Summary of Huawei Autonomous Driving (AD) Business 4 Huawei V2X Business Layout4.1 Introduction to Huawei V2X Business4.2 V2X Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System (CVIS) Products4.3 V2XCooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System (CVIS) Product Planning4.4 Roadside CVIS Solutions4.5 Commercial C-V2X Solution RSU4.6 RSU 52014.7 RSU 62014.8 Huawei's Forecast of Global Intelligent Lamp Pole Market4.9 Huawei Communication Module and T-Box4.9.1 5G On-board Module MH50004.9.2 5G Multimodal Terminal Chip Balong 50004.9.3 Huawei T-Box Solution4.9.4 IoT Platform OceanConnect4.9.5 Application of Huawei T-Box 5 Huawei's Presence in Electrification5.1 VDC Intelligent Electric Platform5.2 Multi-into-one Electric Drive System - DriveONE5.3 Huawei Onboard Charging System5.4 HUAWEI HiCharger5.5 Electric Drive Product Roadmap

