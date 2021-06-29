Huawei Canada Media Statement

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - From June 29-30, Meng Wanzhou will seek to introduce into evidence before the BC Supreme Court various HSBC documents.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - From June 29-30, Meng Wanzhou will seek to introduce into evidence before the BC Supreme Court various HSBC documents. These HSBC documents demonstrate the false and misleading nature of the US's Record of the Case, on which the Canadian courts are being asked to rely. If Ms. Meng succeeds in introducing them into evidence, she will be able to rely on them at the Committal stage of her extradition hearings, set to take place in August.

These documents, consisting of emails and other HSBC records, show there is no evidence of fraud on HSBC. They show that Huawei's control over Skycom was not kept from senior HSBC executives; that the continuing nature of Skycom's business with Huawei in Iran was not kept from senior HSBC executives; that internal HSBC risk-assessments were made based on knowledge of the true facts; and that any reputational risks were managed with the knowledge of senior HSBC executives.

"As the case enters its next phase, Huawei remains confident in Meng Wanzhou's innocence. We will continue to support Ms. Meng's pursuit of justice and freedom."

