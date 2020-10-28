HTI Plastics Hires Ford Earhart As Director Of Quality

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HTI Plastics is pleased to announce the hiring of Ford Earhart, who recently joined our company as the Director of Quality. Ford will oversee the quality department, ensuring we meet all ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 and applicable regulatory requirements. He will establish a harmonized quality response and reporting methods, quality system(s) coordination, and ongoing compliance improvement efforts.

"We are very excited to have Ford join us at HTI," said Troy Just, President of HTI Plastics. "We will be able to draw from his experiences in Medical Manufacturing and regulatory guidelines. Ford will help our company stay on the right track to fulfill our quality commitment. His work will allow us to continue offering our customers the best manufacturing quality in the industry."

Before joining HTI, Ford worked at GSK Consumer Healthcare as a quality control manager. He coordinated efforts to improve high volume products' testing efficiency, resulting in a cycle time reduction of 17 days to 7 days. Prior to that, Ford worked at Novartis Consumer Health as an Operational Quality Manager. Here, he implemented quality assurance process confirmation checks over the manufacturing processes. He reduced batch record review and release backlog, which led to an average end-to-end lead time reduction of ~60%. Ford Graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

ABOUT HTI PLASTICSSince 1985, HTI Plastics has provided high-quality injection-molded plastic parts to customers in the U.S. and overseas, with a strong focus on both responsive expertise and exceptional value. HTI's knowledgeable team is dedicated to working in partnership with customers to provide innovative solutions and timely deliveries in an atmosphere of continuous improvement. For more information, visit htiplastic.com.

PCE Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1993, has three divisions with manufacturing capabilities in blow-molding, injection molding and profile extrusion. HTI Plastics and Lincoln Plastics are located in Lincoln, NE, while Apex Plastics is located in Brookfield, MO. PCE, Inc. serves customers across the global and offers solutions for every size of company. www.pce.us.com

