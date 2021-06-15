HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion Ranked Best Pediatric Orthopedic Hospital In NY, NJ And CT

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery's (HSS) Lerner Children's Pavilion is named the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in the tri-state region, ranking among the nation's finest in the 2021-2022 U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals" list.

"We are proud to provide the most advanced and comprehensive care for young patients with musculoskeletal conditions," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "This recognition demonstrates the commitment of our pediatric specialists to do what's best for each patient and their family, so they can get back to what they need and love to do with confidence."

The 15 th annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings are the only comprehensive source of quality-related information on pediatric centers in the country. These rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

The U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as patient safety, and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

"When selecting a hospital for pediatric orthopedic care, safety, quality and personalized treatment are the greatest importance for families," said Roger F. Widmann, MD, chief of the Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Service at HSS. "These measures remain at the center of all that we do, when diagnosing and caring for children with musculoskeletal conditions, to get them back to the activities they enjoy the most."

Select measures driving the compilation of this year's list where HSS performed at the forefront include:

Adoption of Health Information Technology

Advanced Technology

Engagement in Research

Commitment to Quality Improvement

Steps to Engage Families

Fulltime Subspecialist

Patient and Family Services

Nurse Staffing

Nurse Magnet Recognition

Specialized Clinics and Programs

Use of Infection-preventing Measures

Speed and Success with Complex Fractures

"HSS is focused solely on providing the safest and most advanced musculoskeletal care," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "Our team of pediatric specialists is dedicated to performing, researching, and teaching the latest techniques and treatments for children, in a safe and healing environment."

There were more than 44,000 pediatric visits to the HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion to be treated by dedicated surgeons, physicians, anesthesiologists, radiologists, nurses and social workers. Its Leon Root MD, Motion Analysis Laboratory and Child Life program are among unique features. About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2021-2022). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

