WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/HSN-Recalls-5-4-Million-Handheld-Clothing-Steamers-Due-to-Serious-Burn-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product:Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer® and My Little Steamer® Go Mini

Hazard:The recalled clothing steamers can expel, spray, or leak hot water during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled clothing steamers and contact HSN for information about how to receive a full refund for units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020, a partial refund for units purchased from January 2015 to December 2017, or a voucher for units purchased before January 2015.

Consumer Contact: HSN toll-free at 855-654-0942 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.SteamerRecallSettlement.com or www.hsn.com and click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

Units:About 5.4 million (In addition, 14,300 were distributed in Canada)

Description:This recall involves Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini handheld clothing steamers. The steamers are handheld electrical appliances (120V, 60Hz, 900w), which use hot steam, emitted from a nozzle head to remove wrinkles from garments and other fabrics. The steamers were sold in two sizes: the standard (or deluxe) full-size My Little Steamer or the compact-size My Little Steamer Go Mini. The steamers were sold individually or in combination sets in a variety of colors, including black, white, red, purple, and teal. Recalled models have either a flat or triangular steamer head, and the name of the product is printed on the side of the unit.

Incidents/Injuries:HSN has received 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries. These reports include eight reports of second- degree burns and six reports of third-degree burns.

Sold At: Online at HSN.com and on the HSN television network. They were also sold in-stores nationwide, or online at various retailers, including Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes from January 2002 through December 2020 for between $10 and $30 individually and between $20 and $50 in combination sets.

Importer:Ingenious Designs LLC, of Ronkonkoma, N.Y. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSN since 1999)

Manufactured in: China

Note:Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/75605r-eng.php

Release Number:21-138

