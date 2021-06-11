HSG And Mon Health System To Present A Continuing Education Webinar For The American College Of Healthcare Executives On June 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG, a national healthcare consulting firm, will partner with leadership from Mon Health System on Tuesday, June 15, at a webinar hosted by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) titled, " Employed Physician Network Transformation: Evolution and Integration." This continuing education webinar will discuss how HSG and Mon Health System addressed the challenges associated with the evolution of Mon Health's hospital-employed physician networks into a cohesive multispecialty group supportive of the health system's strategy and mission.

The trend of physician practice acquisitions along with the consolidation of health delivery organizations has elevated the impact that internal culture and administration have on a healthcare system's ability to deliver services to its community. In fact, employed physician alignment has put a spotlight on the importance of evolving from a group of independent practices and service lines into a cohesive, culturally, and strategically aligned multispecialty group.

"We frequently find gaps in alignment and integration between the network and the health system," said Dr. Terry McWilliams, Director and Clinical Chief Consultant at HSG. "While health system leadership teams recognize these imperatives, there is not always a shared understanding of the capabilities the employed network must strive to develop to make the health system successful. The leadership at Mon Health System understood the potential positive impact that developing a Shared Vision of the future success of the medical group within the context of the health system's mission and strategy could have on its ability to provide care in the community and took action."

Webinar attendees will have the opportunity to hear from not only the healthcare consultants at HSG but also from David Goldberg, President and CEO at Mon Health. Their program will include information on the journey they took to integrate strategy and execution between employed physician networks and its health system. It will also address how to assess the current state of a health system's employed physician network and define core elements of a successful and engaged employed physician network.

For more information on the webinar or to attend the program, register at the ACHE.org learning center section of the website or follow this link. The program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Central time on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Presenters include Travis Ansel, Managing Partner at HSG; Terrence McWilliams, MD, Director and Chief Clinical Consultant at HSG and David Goldberg, President and CEO, Mon Health System.

About HSGHSG builds high-performing physician networks so health systems can address complex changes with confidence. HSG, a Louisville-based, national healthcare consultancy firm, can be reached via their website, LinkedIn, by emailing info@hsgadvisors.com, or by calling (502) 814-1180.

