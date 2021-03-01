HSC Launches First-Of-Its Kind Black Alzheimer's Brain Study

DALLAS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its announcement to invest $7 million in the first-ever Black Alzheimer's (ALZ) Brain Study, The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth (HSC) has launched an outreach campaign throughout DFW. As part of its historic Health & Aging Brain Study, the effort seeks to find answers to why Alzheimer's disproportionately impacts Black families. Media personality Sybil Wilkes, as well as community, civic, and faith-based leaders have joined the effort to help increase awareness and encourage Black residents in DFW to join the study.

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible brain disease that slowly destroys memory skills, thinking skills and eventually the ability to carry out daily activities. Today, an estimated 2.2 million African Americans have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. In fact, 1 in 2 Black households is impacted by Alzheimer's or some form of dementia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among people 65 and older, African Americans have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, followed by Hispanics and non-Latino whites. While there are many theories about why African Americans are at a greater biological risk of Alzheimer's disease, medical researchers do not know why.

HSC's Black ALZ Brain Study will leverage state-of-the-art imaging and robotics to analyze brain protein markers. Led by the preeminent researchers, the study does not require injections nor the administration of prescription drugs. Participants will undergo free comprehensive interviews, functional exams, blood draw, a brain MRI and a PET scan, and will earn compensation for their time. The research study is funded by a grant from the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health.

"My life's mission is to super-serve our people and affect positive change. I'm grateful for the opportunity to help bring attention to this important study and encourage others to join," said Sybil Wilkes, media veteran, formerly of the Tom Joyner Morning Show. "Alzheimer's is a terrible disease that, unfortunately, has hit Black families the hardest. Please do it for Big Mama… join this study to help change our future."

Many Black Americans remain skeptical about medical research, much of which is rooted in history. Through targeted, culturally sensitive outreach, HSC's team of doctors, scientists and educators are working to build confidence in the groundbreaking study. In addition to engaging well-respected voices in the Black community, the integrated campaign includes hyper-localized radio, digital and social media. Testimonials from DFW residents and caregivers who have been impacted by Alzheimer's are also prominently featured.

"Simply stated, transparency and trust will be key components of the Black ALZ Brain Study's success— and we're all in," said Dr. Leigh Johnson, Associate Director of the Institute for Translational Research. "I've not only dedicated my career to helping others through science, but I also live in the DFW metroplex and love this community. There's nothing more rewarding than doing meaningful work in my own backyard."

Research has shown that factors such as stress, poverty and socioeconomic disadvantages are associated with cognitive problems in midlife and dementia later in life. African Americans also suffer from a high burden of medical risk factors for Alzheimer's such as high cholesterol, hypertension, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

"Every three seconds someone in the world develops dementia, with Alzheimer's being the most prevalent," said Dr. Sid O'Bryant, professor and Executive Director of the HSC Institute for Translational Research. "With this number set to rise, there has never been a more urgent time to gain a better understanding of this disease, especially its impact on Black families."

For information, helpful resources and to join the Black ALZ Brain study, visit blackalzbrainstudy.com or call 817-735-2963.

About UNTHSC ITR

The UNTHSC ITR is dedicated to understanding and eliminating health disparities in Alzheimer's disease among underserved communities. The Health & Aging Brain Study - Health Disparities (HABS-HD) is the most comprehensive study of Alzheimer's among diverse communities ever conducted. The team studies the biology of disease within the context of social, environmental and behavioral factors because a "who you are," "where you are from," and "your environment" are important to how you age.

About HSC Black Alzheimer's Brain Study

The Black ALZ Brain Study seeks to recruit 1,000 North Texas-based residents, ages 50 and older, to research why African Americans are at a greater biological risk of Alzheimer's disease. Long-term, the goal is to develop new treatments that can prevent the deadly disease. The first-of-its kind research is co-led by Dr. Sid O'Bryant and Dr. Leigh Johnson. O'Bryant is the Executive Director of the Institute for Translational Research, which is dedicated to precision medicine in Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, including Down syndrome, Lewy Body disease, Parkinson's disease, and traumatic brain injury, among others. Johnson is the Associate Director of the Institute for Translational Research and an associate professor in the Departments of Pharmacology and Neuroscience and Family Medicine.

Press Contact:

