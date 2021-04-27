HSBlox Names John Schwartz As Chief Revenue Officer To Manage Growing Enterprise

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBlox named healthcare industry leader John Schwartz as its chief revenue officer, the company announced today.

HSBlox enables Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) risk-stratification, care coordination and permissioned data sharing through its digital health platform. HSBlox builds bridges among payers, providers and community care networks to address the challenges of health equity to empower patients to lead healthier lives.

Schwartz will be responsible for driving sales and marketing initiatives, business development and strategic partnerships. He most recently served as the general manager of the Blues Portfolio at Alegeus, where he and his teams were responsible for achievement of significant revenue and margin targets.

"John brings an array of experience in the healthcare and technology sectors as we embark on our next stage of growth with healthcare stakeholders to power the digital communication needed to impact SDOH," said Rahul Sharma, CEO of HSBlox. "During his career, John has been asked to attack new markets, build growth strategies and retain clients. John has delivered on those challenges."

Roughly $4 trillion is spent on healthcare annually in the U.S. Despite this massive expenditure, roughly 80% of health outcomes are attributed to social, behavioral and environmental factors. HSBlox applies sophisticated technologies from its work in healthcare, financial services and supply chain management to streamline SDOH operational challenges of data exchange, patient consent management, and referral optimization.

"What drew me to Rahul and the HSBlox team is their laser focus on changing healthcare for the better," Schwartz said. "HSBlox and its executive team have a demonstrated track record of bringing technology to market, solving complex problems, and delivering value. And, for me, value is the key. If we focus our efforts on helping our clients differentiate themselves and win more in the market, then our growth will take care of itself. And, most importantly, the healthcare consumer wins."

The subject of changing healthcare for the better becomes personal for many people, including Schwartz.

"As healthcare consumers, we all have stories about frustrating experiences involving loved ones who needed an advocate for care coordination or faced a difficult financing issue that suddenly grips the entire family. Healthcare doesn't always work the way it should, or one would expect," he said.

"All of us in the industry bear responsibility for leaving it better than we found it. Care coordination should not be an experience reserved for only those fortunate to have a family advocate, but instead, an expectation for everyone. As HSBlox looks at the world of healthcare, we see it becoming more and more local, where transactions happen and relationships form at the edge of the experience. That's where things break down and where we need to make the process easier. Aligning medical and social care needs is a huge issue, and I welcome the opportunity to bring my experience to bear as we help payers, providers and community-based organizations solve these problems."

Among them are improving data sharing for multiple stakeholders, easing the process of patient consent, and digitizing unstructured data so that it takes its rightful place in a patient's medical record for more informed decision-making.

"I have been blessed throughout my career to have the opportunity to spend time in every facet of the healthcare industry, working with great organizations and great people. In its totality, that experience has given me a perspective of not just how healthcare works, but also how the business of healthcare gets done, and how it's changing. The mission HSBlox has embarked upon gives me a chance to apply all of those learnings, joining an already formidable team," he said.

Prior to his tenure at Alegeus, Schwartz held executive positions at Healthsense, OptumHealth (now Optum), and Oracle Healthcare. He also has served in senior roles at Lawson Software and Deloitte Consulting.

About HSBlox

HSBlox develops and applies innovative technologies to solve healthcare's most challenging issues to improve people's health and lives. Working with social service agencies, community care networks, payers, providers, and others in the healthcare ecosystem, it powers the digital supply chain by enabling SDOH (Social Determinants of Health) risk-stratification, care coordination and permissioned data sharing. HSBlox lives at the nexus of the physical and digital worlds so data can be easily shared. Applying AI, machine learning and blockchain technologies, its digital health platform digitizes, secures, automates, tracks and validates patient events and information. Digitizing unstructured data such as free-text, audio, video, and images is paramount for inclusion in a patient's health record, enabling a comprehensive picture for more informed decision-making.

In late 2020, Signify Health acquired PatientBlox (an HSBlox sister company) for its groundbreaking prospective bundled payments capabilities to advance value-based care.

