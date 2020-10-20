HSBC US Global Liquidity And Cash Management Adds Cash Flow Forecasting To HSBCnet

HSBC Bank USA today announced the availability of HSBC Cash Flow Forecasting, a fully-integrated forecasting solution that allows businesses to build a more accurate picture of their future finances and manage liquidity.

HSBC Cash Flow Forecasting is accessed via the bank's digital banking platform, HSBCnet, providing clients with a single point of access for all their cash management needs. The tool is fully integrated - automatically loading data from a client's accounts - and can also work cohesively with a client's own systems. This allows details of pending invoices or future-dated events to be added automatically, reducing manual intervention and significantly cutting the time taken to prepare a forecast.

HSBC Cash Flow Forecasting produces sophisticated cash forecasts covering a three-year horizon. The modelling and scenario testing capability allow clients to create customized forecasts with ease. Detailed variance analysis will highlight differences between forecasts and actual performance - meaning clients can spot cash surplus or deficits and further refine their forecasts accuracy.

"In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, firms are realizing that having accurate cash flow visibility is more important now than ever," said Drew Douglas, Head of Liquidity & Cash Management, US and Canada. "Efficient cash flow forecasting is critical to effective liquidity management, allowing clients to better understand their future working capital and liquidity needs, to budget effectively, and to support efficient reporting. The HSBC Cash Flow Forecasting tool, accessible in HSBCnet, gives clients actionable insights through an intuitive and interactive user experience."

Using the new tool, customers who spend weeks producing spreadsheet-based predictions by manually retrieving data from their internal and bank systems now have a more efficient, automated and accurate solution.

