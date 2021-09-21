HSBC Launches Venture Growth Financing For High-Growth Businesses And Startups

HSBC Group today announced the launch of HSBC Ventures, a new US-based business that will provide flexible capital to growth-oriented businesses around the world, furthering their innovation and expansion objectives.

HSBC Group today announced the launch of HSBC Ventures, a new US-based business that will provide flexible capital to growth-oriented businesses around the world, furthering their innovation and expansion objectives. As part of this initiative, $100 million will be reserved for partners and clients who are developing climatetech solutions and supporting a net-zero global economy.

"As the leading international bank for technology-led startups around the world, HSBC's Ventures naturally extends our global focus on technology financing by supporting fast-paced growth enterprises with comprehensive banking products," said Martin Richards, President of HSBC Ventures and Global Head of Sustainable Finance - Commercial Banking.

Venture growth finance provides loans designed for early-stage, high-growth companies with venture capital backing, which can help companies extend their funding runway to their next equity raise, be more agile with investments or acquisitions, and provide a safety net for unforeseen events. HSBC Ventures customers will be able to leverage the full resources of the bank, which includes an unparalleled international footprint, a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking products and decades of experience supporting early stage, growth stage, pre-IPO and public companies.

"We are excited to be a transformative partner to startups around the world in need of funding to scale their operations, whether that be through sales, marketing, inventory or acquisitions," said Prasant Chunduru, Global Head of Venture Growth Finance.

HSBC Ventures is seeking partnerships with innovative, market-leading startups that have strong venture capital backing and are looking to scale internationally.

