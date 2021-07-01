HSBC Asset Management Finances The Launch Of RadiantESG Global Investors

HSBC Asset Management today announces that it is taking a minority stake in Radiant ESG, a US-based, ESG and diversity and inclusion (D&I) focused consulting firm co-founded by Heidi Ridley and Kathryn McDonald, former CEO and Head of Sustainable...

HSBC Asset Management today announces that it is taking a minority stake in Radiant ESG, a US-based, ESG and diversity and inclusion (D&I) focused consulting firm co-founded by Heidi Ridley and Kathryn McDonald, former CEO and Head of Sustainable Investing at Rosenberg Equities, respectively.

With HSBC Asset Management's backing, Radiant ESG will become RadiantESG Global Investors, a female-owned, independent asset management firm focused on next generation ESG investment opportunities for institutional and wealth management clients worldwide.

The RadiantESG team has deep expertise in equity investing and ESG data analysis, research and insight. Heidi and Kathryn have over 50 years' combined experience and each spent two decades at Rosenberg Equities, which they led to become the first fully ESG-integrated quant firm in 2017.

RadiantESG Global Investors intends to launch the next phase of their growth later this year with two investment strategies anchored on its proprietary 'Positive Change' concept of ESG which captures ESG Leaders, ESG Evolvers and UNSDG-aligned companies. The strategies will aim to address shifts in demographics and growing demand for more sustainable investment solutions.

The newly formed firm intends to grow its team over the course of the year and will seek an additional strategic partner to assist with infrastructure and distribution in the US and key markets.

Nicolas Moreau, CEO at HSBC Asset Management commented: "The essence of true global leadership is to change the status quo and this partnership is a perfect example of a direct social impact investment, demonstrating our commitment to furthering diversity in the asset management industry. When investing is combined with a team built upon diversity, inclusion and entrepreneurism, truly great outcomes are possible for our clients.

"RadiantESG has a powerful value proposition, credibility in the marketplace and a solid foundation for delivering strong risk adjusted returns. We're compelled by the unique approach Heidi and Kathryn have developed and are excited to have the opportunity to support the launch of a female-owned asset management firm with a deep commitment to ESG and a successful track record of delivering sustainable investment strategies."

Heidi Ridley, Co-founder and CEO, and Kathryn McDonald, Co-founder and Head of Sustainability and Investments, Radiant ESG, added: "We are delighted to have the backing of an organisation with the caliber and reputation of HSBC Asset Management, who has consistently demonstrated the characteristics we believe are paramount to a strong cultural foundation, an innovative mindset and a client-first focus.

"We are deeply committed to positive progress on ESG issues, D&I, and playing a strong advocacy role within the industry on these topics. We believe in the power of inclusive culture within the asset management industry. These shared values form a strong foundation for the cultural and philosophical alignment between HSBC Asset Management and RadiantESG. We are also united in our effort to lead positive change within the asset management industry."

In 2020, HSBC Asset Management set out its strategy to shape the market for sustainable investing through leadership in policy and industry engagement, company engagement and by embedding ESG across its investment approach. HSBC Asset Management is supporting the transition overall and in climate critical sectors; creating innovative investment solutions to meet client investment and sustainability goals.

This announcement follows last year's launch of HSBC Pollination Climate Asset Management, a joint venture between HSBC Asset Management and Pollination, a climate change advisory and investment firm, to create the world's largest dedicated natural capital asset management company. Earlier this year, HSBC Asset Management also announced the final closing of the HSBC Real Economy Green Investment Opportunity (REGIO) Global Emerging Market Bond Fund, boosting access to climate finance and helping further develop the market for green bonds.

HSBC Asset Management

HSBC Asset Management, the investment management business of the HSBC Group, invests on behalf of HSBC's worldwide customer base of retail and private clients, intermediaries, corporates and institutions through both segregated accounts and pooled funds. HSBC Asset Management connects clients to investment opportunities around the world through an international network of offices in 25 countries and territories, delivering global capabilities with local market insight. As of 31 March 2021, HSBC Asset Management managed assets totaling US$621bn on behalf of its clients. For more information, see www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/uk.

HSBC Asset Management is the brand name for the asset management business of HSBC Group, which includes the investment activities provided through HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc.

The HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of $2,959bn as of 31 March 2021, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

About RadiantESG

United in the belief that ESG considerations and D&I have positive economic implications, and the power to drive innovation and change in societies around the world, industry veterans Heidi Ridley and Kathryn McDonald co-founded RadiantESG Global Investors, a women-led, diverse-owned investment firm focused on next-generation ESG investment solutions for institutional and wealth management clients globally.

The co-founders have a combined 50+ years of experience in asset management, with two decades spent in a variety of research and investment, product development, client relationship management and business development, and operational and executive roles at Rosenberg Equities, a pioneer in quantitative investing. The investment, data and technology professionals expected to make up the team at RadiantESG Global Investors have strong pedigrees and a unique diversity profile.

RadiantESG's investment solutions will be based on its proprietary 'Positive Change' concept of ESG which captures ESG Leaders, ESG Evolvers and UNSDG-aligned companies. The strategies will aim to address shifts in demographics and growing demand for more sustainable investment solutions.

The firm will maintain majority ownership, independence and autonomy in executing on its ambition to pave the way toward a brighter future, embracing ESG considerations as a necessity in building sustainable investment portfolios; at the same time, carving a path for women and minorities for generations to come.

