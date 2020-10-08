HQGE Applies For Change Of Name And Trading Symbol In Preparation For Upcoming Releases By Big M Entertainment Pictures

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that it has applied for a change of its name and trading symbol to Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc, and is expecting to receive final approval of these changes from FINRA very soon.

HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner commented, "We believe the time has come to change the name and trading symbol of our company to more accurately reflect the focus and direction of our business, which is Big M Entertainment Pictures. Since our acquisition of our Big M Entertainment subsidiary and the merger of our companies, we have dedicated our efforts to enabling Big M Entertainment to evolve into a successful and profitable enterprise, and the progress made to date has far exceeded our expectations. We now have numerous projects in various stages of development, and we believe it is important to more clearly establish Big M Entertainment Pictures as our business and corporate identity."

Big M Entertainment's slate of projects for 2020-2021 includes two eco-friendly documentaries: TREES (awaiting distribution) and DISTANCE (pre-production); six feature films: CAPTURED (post-production), THE VACATION (in development), LIVE (pre-production), ROSAMOND (pre-production), AVENUE M (fully scripted), and TRAILER (fully scripted), plus two new television series, WOW (working titled reality series, pre-production) and MSB (working-titled scripted series, pre-production).

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him with more than fifteen years' experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com, http://www.bigmentertainment.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-Tm4HRgSgg, http://www.bigmentertainment.com/BIGM_HTS/index_agent.php

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO 9495875155 info@hqgeinc.com