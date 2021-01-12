HQGE And Big M Entertainment Pictures Step Up International Expansion Plans With Opening Of UK Office And Appointment Of New Executives

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that its operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures (BMEP) has formally launched its international expansion campaign by opening of its UK office and appointing two new high-ranking executives to key positions.

BMEP also announced that it has completed post-production for its environmentally conscious documentary "TREES - A Planetary Treasure" and is now finalizing the talent for narration. Numerous distributors have already expressed interest in the film.

The company's UK office, located in Edinburgh, will be headed by Mr. Tony Hussain, newly appointed President of TV/Film Development, BMEP-UK. Mr. Hussain will oversee the company's expansion into Europe and beyond while specifically focusing on the distribution and financing of BMEP's TV and Film Intellectual Property. Mr. Hussain comes to BMEP as a renowned successful entrepreneur and executive with over 25 years of business experience in film finance and acquisition and related areas. Mr. Hussain's relationships span Europe, Dubai, India and the U.S.

Marvin Williams, CEO of BMEP and President of HQGE, commented, "As media distribution around the world increases through technology, we are equally motivated to expand our physical reach and footprint. We look forward to working with Mr. Hussain to capitalize on the tremendous production and investment opportunities that have presented themselves within the European region. Mr. Hussain will be working closely with BMEP COO and President of Marketing Dominique Appleby and other key members of our leadership team."

BMEP has also bolstered its domestic expansion efforts with the appointment of Ms. Jamie Ohlsen as both an Executive Producer on multiple projects and as a key TV & Film Development Executive focusing on domestic finance and distribution. Ms. Appleby stated, "Jamie Ohlsen brings years of entrepreneurial drive and spirit to BMEP as well as a fresh mindset into a creative environment that is continuously evolving. Her finance and distribution relationships and her relentless and tireless approach to film have already provided valuable momentum on several key BMEP projects."

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years' experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

Big M Entertainment's slate of projects for 2020-2021 includes two eco-friendly documentaries: TREES (awaiting distribution) and DISTANCE (pre-production); six feature films: CAPTURED (post-production), THE VACATION (in development), LIVE (pre-production) ROSAMOND (pre-production), AVENUE M (fully scripted), and TRAILER (fully scripted), plus two new television series, WOW (working titled reality series, pre-production) and MSB (working-titled scripted series, pre-production).

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com, http://www.bigmentertainment.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-Tm4HRgSgg, http://www.bigmentertainment.com/BIGM_HTS/index_agent.php

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO 9495875155 info@hqgeinc.com