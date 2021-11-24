HPMicro Semiconductor Announces The Release Of The HPM6000 Series Of Microcontrollers With AndesCore™ Dual D45 Cores

Currently, HPM6000 series are the world's most powerful real-time RISC-V microcontrollers, with a clock speed up to 800MHz, setting a new performance record by over 9000 CoreMark and 4000 DMIPS. Its Powerful Computing Power Accelerates Applications such as Industry 4.0, Smart Home Appliances, Edge Computing, and IoT.

Shanghai, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPMicro Semiconductor, a leading manufacturer of high-performance embedded solutions, and Andes Technology, a leading supplier of 32/64-bit RISC-V embedded processors (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), today jointly released the HPM6000 series, the real-time RISC-V microcontrollers with the world's strongest performance. The flagship product, HPM6750, adopts dual RISC-V AndesCore™ D45 cores, is equipped with innovative bus architecture, efficient level-1 cache and local memory, and has set a new performance record of over 9000 CoreMark and 4000 DMIPS, with a main frequency of up to 800MHz. It can provide powerful computing power for edge computing and other applications.

The whole series of HPM6000 MCU, including multi-core HPM6750, single-core HPM6450, and entry-level HPM6120, are all equipped with double-precision floating-point operations and powerful DSP extension instructions, built-in 2MB SRAM, rich multimedia functions, motor control modules, communication interface and security encryption. The HPM6000 series; providing high efficiency, low power consumption, and high security; can be used widely in popular applications such as industry 4.0, smart home appliances, the terminal of financial payment systems, edge computing, and IoT.

AndesCore™ D45 is one member of the 45 series of Andes Technology RISC-V family. It adopts in-order 8-stage dual-issue superscalar architecture, with optimized load and store pipeline design and advanced branch prediction and supports IEEE 754 single/double-precision floating-point unit (FPU) and RISC-V P-extension (DSP/SIMD) instruction. The 45 series cores also have local memory subsystem, as well as configurable, high-speed data and instruction caches. For SoCs that support mass storage, like HPM6000 series, can enhance its software performance. D45 core is very suitable for embedded applications that have special response time and real-time accuracy requirements.

"HPMicro's HPM6000 series have high-speed computing power and real-time control functions. They will provide a more flexible and efficient choice for the high-end MCU market." Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology said, "With D45 and AndeSight™ IDE tools, customers can design software with higher performance and streamlined program codes. HPMicro leads the industry by launching high-performance RISC-V embedded MCU security solutions. It shows the ultra-high efficiency and excellent R&D capabilities from the HPMicro team."

"AndesCore™ D45 is the only RISC-V processor IP that can meet the requirements of HPMicro ultra-speed real-time computing. In some cases，the performance is even higher than the competitors by 50%! And Andes team in-time support service during product implementation stage helps us complete the tape out of the HPM6000 series successfully and quickly. It's perfect and efficient cooperation by our two teams." Jintao Zeng, CEO of HPMicro Semiconductor, said: "HPMicro provides developers with a complete ecosystem, including a free integrated development environment HPM Studio based on the VS CODE framework, and SoC resource allocation tools for PC-end graphics interfaces. HPMicro will also launched a BSD-licensed SDK, which includes low-level drivers, middleware and RTOS. All official software products will be open-sourced and equipped with cost-effective evaluation reports. HPMicro will cooperate with RISC-V community partners and contribute to building a better RISC-V software ecosystem."

Ordering/ Sample InformationHPM6750, HPM6450 series products samples and evaluation boards will be available by the end of December 2021. Please email to info@hpmicro.com to order. For more information, please visit www.hpmicro.com

About HPMicro SemiconductorHPMicro Semiconductor Co., Ltd. is founded in Shanghai, started in the summer of 2020. It has wholly-owned subsidiaries in Tianjin and Wuhan.HPMicro's mission is to build a high performance general purpose MCU portfolio that meets the modern day's demand for increasing computing power. HPMicroers are group of people who are very passionate about building world class MCUs, the MCUs that challenge the boundary and break the record, as well as are easy to use and have a good performance/price balances. HPMicro's target market is industrial application, segments like industrial automation, building control, robotic, motor control, digital power, smart appliance and smart home.

About Andes TechnologySixteen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and a main force to take RISC-V mainstream. Andes' fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 2 billion since 2020 and continues to rise. To the end of Q3 2021, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has reached 9 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com . Follow Andes on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube !

