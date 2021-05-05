HPIL Holding Announces A Partnership With Origin Protocol

VANCOUVER, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that NFT Procurement Ltd of which HPIL Holding controls Fifty One Percent has signed a partnership agreement with Origin Protocol where both will collaborate to mint...

VANCOUVER, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces that NFT Procurement Ltd of which HPIL Holding controls Fifty One Percent has signed a partnership agreement with Origin Protocol where both will collaborate to mint NFT's on Origin's Platform and offer them for sale to third party purchasers on a website created and hosted by Origin and displaying NFT Procurement's IP on a subdomain dot.com that NFT Procurement Ltd owns.

"This partnership with Origin is truly an accomplishment for NFT Procurement that will enable the assets being built by NFT procurement to be available on "ORIGIN", the premier distribution platform in the NFT market", said Stephen Brown, CEO

"I have also been receiving communication asking about the share increase in the issued and they were from a convertible notes issued in 2017 and 2019, prior to HPIL becoming Cybernetic Technologies and therefore beyond my control". I can assure the loyal shareholders of HPIL that I am moving forward with strict transparency in place", said Stephen Brown, CEO.

About Origin: https://www.originprotocol.com/en/dashboard

https://www.originprotocol.com/en/investors

HPIL (OTC Markets Profile Update) https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HPIL/profile

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filings.

For more information: Cybernetic Technologies Ltd 720 650 West Georgia St Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8 Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO www.cybernetictech.ca info@cybernetictech.ca Ph: (778) 819-1956

