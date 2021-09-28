HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform Powers Data Modernization With Breakthrough Analytics And Data Protection Cloud Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced a sweeping series of new cloud services for the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, providing customers unmatched capabilities to power digital transformation for their applications and data.

HPE GreenLake for analytics - open and unified analytics cloud services to modernize all data and applications everywhere - on-premises, at the edge, and in the cloud

HPE GreenLake for data protection - disaster recovery and backup cloud services to help customers take ransomware head-on and secure data from edge-to-cloud

HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework and automation tools - a comprehensive, proven set of methodologies expertise, and automation tools to accelerate and de-risk the path to a cloud experience everywhere

"The big data and analytics software market, which IDC predicts will reach $110 billion by 2023 1, is ripe for disruption, as customers seek a hybrid solution for enterprise datasets on-premises and at the edge," said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, at HPE. "Data is at the heart of every modernization initiative in every industry, and yet organizations have been forced to settle for legacy analytics platforms that lack cloud-native capabilities, or force complex migrations to the public cloud that require customers to adapt new processes and risk vendor lock-in. The new HPE GreenLake cloud services for analytics empower customers to overcome these trade-offs and gives them one platform to unify and modernize data everywhere. Together with the new HPE GreenLake cloud services for data protection, HPE provides customers with an unparalleled platform to protect, secure, and capitalize on the full value of their data, from edge to cloud."

HPE continues to accelerate momentum for the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. The HPE GreenLake platform now has more than 1,200 customers and $5.2 billion in total contract value. In HPE's most recent quarter, Q3 2021, HPE announced that the company's Annualized Revenue Run Rate was up 33 percent year-over-year, and as-a-service orders up 46 percent year-over-year 3. Most recently, HPE announced HPE GreenLake platform wins with Woolworths Group, Australia and New Zealand's largest retailer, and the United States National Security Agency.

HPE GreenLake Rolls Out Industry's First 2 Cloud-Native Unified Analytics and Data Lakehouse Cloud Services Optimized for Hybrid Environments

HPE GreenLake for analytics enable customers to accelerate modernization initiatives, for all data, from edge to cloud. Available on the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, the new cloud services are built to be cloud-native, and avoid complex data migrations to the public cloud by providing an elastic, unified analytics platform for data and applications on-premises, at the edge and in public clouds. Now analytics and data science teams can leverage the industry's first 2 cloud-native solution on-premises, scale-up Apache Spark lakehouses, and speed up AI and ML workflows. The new HPE GreenLake cloud services include the following:

HPE Ezmeral Unified Analytics : Industry's first 2 unified, modern analytics and data lakehouse platform optimized for on-premises deployment and spans edge to cloud.

: Industry's first 2 unified, modern analytics and data lakehouse platform optimized for on-premises deployment and spans edge to cloud. HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric Object Store : Industry's first 2 Kubernetes-native object store optimized for analytics performance, providing access to data sets edge to cloud.

: Industry's first 2 Kubernetes-native object store optimized for analytics performance, providing access to data sets edge to cloud. Expanding HPE Ezmeral Partner Ecosystem: The HPE Ezmeral Marketplace delivers a rapidly growing set of validated full-stack solutions from ISV partners that enable customers to build their analytics engines. This includes new support from NVIDIA, PepperData and Confluent, and open-source projects such as Apache Spark. HPE has added 37 ISV partners to the HPE Ezmeral Marketplace since it was first introduced in March 2021, delivering additional ecosystem stack support of core use cases and workloads for customers, including big data and AI/ML use cases.

HPE Takes Cyberthreats and Ransomware Head-On with New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services to Protect Customers' Data from Edge to Cloud

HPE today entered the rapidly growing data protection-as-a-service market with HPE GreenLake for data protection, new cloud services designed to modernize data protection from edge to cloud, overcome ransomware attacks, and deliver rapid data recovery.

HPE Backup and Recovery Service: Backup as a service offering that provides policy-based orchestration and automation to backup and protect customers' virtual machines across hybrid cloud, and eliminates the complexities of managing backup hardware, software, and cloud infrastructure.

Backup as a service offering that provides policy-based orchestration and automation to backup and protect customers' virtual machines across hybrid cloud, and eliminates the complexities of managing backup hardware, software, and cloud infrastructure. HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery: Following the close of the Zerto acquisition, HPE plans to deliver Zerto's industry-leading disaster recovery as a service through HPE GreenLake, to help customers recover in minutes from ransomware attacks. Zerto provides best-in-class restore times 4 without impacting business operations for all recovery scenarios.

HPE Accelerates Adoption of Cloud-Everywhere Operating Models with Proven Framework and Data-Driven Intelligence and Automations Tools

HPE also today announced a proven set of methodologies and automation tools to enable organizations to take a data-driven approach to achieve the optimal cloud operating model across all environments:

The HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework leverages HPE's expertise in delivering solutions on-premises, to meet a broad spectrum of business needs for customers across the globe. HPE has identified several critical areas that enterprises should evaluate and measure to execute an effective cloud operating model. These domains, which include Strategy and Governance, People, Operations, Innovation, Applications, DevOps, Data, and Security, form the core of the HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework.

leverages HPE's expertise in delivering solutions on-premises, to meet a broad spectrum of business needs for customers across the globe. HPE has identified several critical areas that enterprises should evaluate and measure to execute an effective cloud operating model. These domains, which include Strategy and Governance, People, Operations, Innovation, Applications, DevOps, Data, and Security, form the core of the HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework. The cloud operational experience is enhanced with the industry's leading AI Ops for infrastructure 5, HPE InfoSight, that now constantly observes applications and workloads running on the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. The new capability, called HPE InfoSight App Insights, detects application anomalies, provides prescriptive recommendations, and keeps the application workloads running disruption free. HPE CloudPhysics delivers data-driven insights for smarter IT decisions across edge-to-cloud, enabling IT to optimize application workload placement, procure right-sized infrastructure services, and lower costs.

HPE GreenLake Announcement Event

Please visit the HPE Discover More Network to watch the HPE GreenLake announcement event, including the keynote from Antonio Neri, HPE president and CEO, live on September 28 th at 8:00 am PT or anytime on-demand.

Product Availability

HPE GreenLake for analytics and HPE GreenLake for data protection will be available in 1H 2022.

The HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework is available now.

HPE provides additional information about HPE product and services availability in the following blogs:

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Report is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service - spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions - with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

