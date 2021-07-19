HPC To Publish The Chinese Slant July 20

PALISADES, N.Y., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- History Publishing Company will publish The Chinese Slant by Long Tang on July 20. It is a work that delves into the Chinese culture, history, philosophy and military techniques. It brings to the Western reader Chinese patterns of thought in order to comprehend the mindset of those previously deemed inscrutable.

Since the rise of China and its challenge to the United States for world dominance, HPC seized the opportunity to bring to American readers, this remarkable work by Long Tang that will enable them to understand the serious nature that China presents to the United States.

One who knows about that threat is Terry D. Turchie a retired FBI Assistant Deputy Director in Counter Intelligence who commented after reading an advance copy " The Chinese Slant is a book that penetrates the inscrutability westerners apply to the Chinese mind and gives the reader a key to understanding that thought process. it should definitely be on the reading list of everyone in Government. Everyone!"

Someone who knows China well is Chris Loo, a retired FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge and a Former Detachment Commander, USAF Office of Special Investigations Tainan Air Base, Taiwan. After reviewing The Chinese Slant he said "In order to successfully engage America's adversary, one must have a clear understanding of what they are facing. This book successfully does that and more. Much more."

Author Long Tang born William Tang in Taiwan graduated with Honors from the Taiwan Political Warfare College. He was the Chief of Counterintelligence (Asia Pacific Region) for the DIA of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Chinese Slant Deluxe Color Edition to be published by History Publishing Company LLC July 20, 2021 and will be available to bookstores through Ingram's international distribution channels, on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other fine outlets. ISBN 9781951008598. The electronic edition will be published concurrently.

