HP Named A Leader In IDC MarketScape Worldwide Print Transformation 2020 Vendor Assessment

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (HPQ) - Get Report has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Transformation 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45354420, August 2020). The report recognizes HP's strategy to advance, disrupt and transform the print industry by capitalizing on shifting markets trends, leveraging its print and compute capabilities and maximizing on its history of innovation, led by over 50 years of HP Labs.

According to the report, "HP is one of the few companies uniquely positioned as a provider of both PCs/laptops/collaboration systems and printing systems co-existing under one company. Within print, HP Inc. targets a diverse set of customer segments from home to production with a broad and comprehensive portfolio. Additionally, HP is using new technologies such as 3D printing and microfluidics to help customers transform while contributing to COVID-19 relief. In this effort, HP is intentionally positioning itself as an IT services provider and enabling customers to take advantage of everything that HP Inc. has to offer."

"The traditional office print services market needs to evolve, especially around physical and digital boundaries," said Tuan Tran, HP President of Imaging, Printing and Solutions Business. "HP has a vision and a multiyear strategy to simplify, automate and innovate for the best client experiences and outcomes. Additionally, the value we can add because of our pan-HP capabilities allows us to help organizations and consumers of all sizes better create, connect, and perform."

The report further states, "HP Inc. offers several strengths to drive transformation from inside the print marketplace. It starts with a broad portfolio of solutions for the home, office, and production markets. It invests considerable R&D funds to ensure ongoing innovation in technology and delivery models in accordance with the broader IT community. The company continues to expand its market reach with new services, workflow solutions, print management, cloud, security, and mobility as the market transitions to a digital transformation platform. Continued expansion with systems integrators will provide additional digital transformation opportunities. Finally, its commitment to Sustainable Impact continues to garner recognition on a global level."

Transformative Outcomes The blurring of home and professional life as a result of the pandemic has allowed HP to focus on delivering technologies, solutions and services that enhance value for the modern professional. The report breaks down key areas of HP's print transformation as such:

Seamless: To make the print experience easy and intuitive, HP has created the HP Smart App to integrate with customers in the increasingly mobile world; HP Roam allows consumers to print from virtually anywhere on a Roam-enabled device; HP Workpath is a collection of 100+ apps that allows for enhanced printing experiences.

Proactive: HP proactively sends out original supplies to customers enrolled in the Instant Ink program, through the help of device use monitoring and real time feedback. HP Smart Device Services enable greater transparency and improved management.

Personalized: Customers are at the center of HP's strategy, fitting into the customer's life is a lens HP takes to create better solutions and experiences around print.

Secure: A linchpin for transformation, security is a priority for all industries, allowing those who work from home and beyond to have the protection and risk mitigation they need.

HP's commitment to customer outcomes, its comprehensive portfolio and consistent global service delivery provides customers with a robust way forward in these turbulent times.

