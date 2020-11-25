Howie Mandel Returning To Talkshoplive® To Showcase Five Deserving Businesses For Small Business Saturday

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Livestream commerce platform talkshoplive® announced today that on the heels of his hugely successful "Save Small Business America" campaign, Howie Mandel will return to the platform, this time focusing on Small Business Saturday, just in time for the holidays. On Saturday, November 28 at 7pm ET, Mandel will go LIVE with owners from five very special small businesses to showcase their products in time for the crucial holiday shopping season. Not only can viewers tune in and make purchases, but they will be able to write in with questions that Howie and the business owners will answer in real time.

To view Howie's personal invitation, visit his talkshoplive® channel HERE.

"Every business is impacted by coronavirus this holiday season. As livestream commerce continues to grow in the US, it is great to see small businesses utilizing talkshoplive as an alternate platform during the pandemic, and experience success alongside traditional retailers like Best Buy and Fred Segal," said talkshoplive CEO Bryan Moore. "The ability for entrepreneurs to tell the stories behind their products and seal the sale on live video is the experiential shopping that small businesses rely on during this pandemic, and we are proud to support them! We are especially grateful to Howie Mandel for his ongoing partnership and the way in which he uses his own platform to champion those deserving businesses that need an extra boost!"

The businesses Howie will be featuring are:

Honey House At only 23 years old, Anita has mastered the art of creating honey and bee products. She learned about bees and harvesting from her uncle at a young age. During summer breaks, Anita would help with the apiaries; her interest in the process and production of honey grew, and she found joy from something as small as a bee. Product: Honey Bee Gift Pack TSL Link: https://talkshop.live/channels/honeyhouseab

Julie Mollo! Brooklyn based bag lady and designer of all things fun, flirty, retro & rock n' roll! She started her career in stage-wear by cold emailing Katy Perry's manager and creating the iconic, fruit-inspired ensembles she wore during her breakout years. Product: Special deal on holiday clutches TSL Link: https://talkshop.live/channels/juliemollo

The Painted Nail Moving from Upstate New York to Los Angeles, Katie opened her nail shop, The Painted Nail, in Los Angeles in 2009. She noticed different needs from her clients and decided to research and develop products that helped make applying nail gel and removing it much easier, for both the client and the Nail Tech. Her line was born and she has continued to innovate! She has since closed her shop, but continues to sell her products on TSL. Product: Holiday deals on nail kits and Cozy Soundband TSL Link: https://talkshop.live/channels/katiecazorla

Penn + Olive As a yogi, Ashley was seeking the most natural and healthy way to treat her body. When she discovered the wide variety of benefits that essential oils can provide, it changed her life. Oils became her medicine, her skincare and the topic of many of her recent conversations. Penn + Olive is her way to share these oils with everyone. She hopes these simple blends can help take the uncertainty out of using these powerful plant ingredients. Product: Essential Oil Bundles TSL Link: https://talkshop.live/channels/pennoliveoilremedies

Swoveralls Owner Kyle was previously a merchandise buyer and planner at Bloomingdale's and Birchbox. He started Swoveralls when he was at business school, and has been working as a group fitness instructor and part-time professor to help support himself while he grows the Swoveralls brand. At the beginning of COVID, Kyle was laid off from his fitness coach gigs in NYC and quickly started an at-home group fitness business with his fellow fitness friends. Kyle teaches entrepreneurship at St. Francis College in Brooklyn as well as Supply Chain management at New York University's engineering school. His dream is to have Swoveralls full time and help in any way I can by giving back to charities. Product: Combining two of the most common apparel concepts, sweatpants and overalls, Swoveralls are cool, functional, and extremely comfortable. TSL Link: https://talkshop.live/channels/swoveralls

As livestream commerce continues to grow in the United States, talkshopLlve® has served as a solution for retailers from Best Buy to Fred Segal, and talent including Matthew McConaughey, Alicia Keyes, Garth Brooks, Kristin Cavallari and more. It has also served as a resource tool for every day entrepreneurs to turn their closed storefronts into live commerce experiences.

About talkshoplive® Talkshoplive®is the first-ever live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, and chat in real-time with customers who can purchase with one-click via the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

Since its launch, an incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels,including Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

About Howie Mandel Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years and his versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, including television, film and stage. Mandel serves as a judge on NBC's hit talent competition series America's Got Talent and America's Got Talent: Champions and is executive producer and host of the CNBC game show Deal or No Deal. He also appeared in St. Elsewhere, Bobby's World and wrote the 2009 memoir "Here's the Deal: Don't Touch Me." Mandel has done countless comedy specials both on cable and network television. He also continues to perform as many as 200 stand up comedy shows each year throughout the U.S. and Canada.

