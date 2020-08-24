How Valerie A. Campbell Regained Her POWER After Sexual Abuse And Now Helps Other Women Heal

Many people are also suffering from sexual, mental and emotional abuse silently. In an act of courage, Valerie A Campbell shares her story of how the cacophony and trauma of her life drowned out her inner voice, and how she got her inner voice to resonate and confidence to emerge as a winner.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valerie A Campbell empowers the reader of her book, The Difference, with a methodology and framework to learn how to stop self-sabotaging; grow professionally; and grow spiritually in these uncertain times. She shares empowering insight and strategies to experience stillness of mind to enable you to hear your own spiritual expression and stop stifling your own inner voice.

When Valerie A. Campbell suffered the trauma that comes with sexual, emotional, and physical abuse at the hands of her father she became an extreme introvert to hide and to avoid abuse. She hid so effectively she hid from herself. However, it did not work, and this mindset had lasting negative effects on her personal growth. When she grew weary of living in her box of trauma, she began walking down self-discovery path. She stopped stifling her voice and went from abuse to power.

In this fast-paced social media world the rates of depression are growing. More and more people are dissatisfied with their life and work. Many people are also suffering from sexual, mental and emotional abuse silently. In an act of courage, Valerie A. Campbell shares her story of how the cacophony and trauma of her life drowned out her inner voice, and how she got her inner voice to resonate and confidence to emerge.

She shares how she overcame the abuse she suffered as a child and adult by meticulously documenting how she has healed and went from abuse to power. Ms. Campbell's book The Difference includes information that will change your view of your situation so that you can see more possibilities in life. When asked why she felt led to write this book, Valerie A Campbell shares, "When I realized that in the relinquishment of judgement that you find yourself, I was elated. I wanted to share this truth, and many others with the world."

This book features:

Wisdom Keys

How to trust yourself and hear your inner voice again.

How to stop self-sabotaging and boost your spiritual growth and confidence

A methodology and plan for the spiritual growth of your authentic voice.

Exercises to reflect and recalibrate your life view to achieve greater success and fulfillment personally and professionally.

You can purchase your copy of Valerie A Campbell's book: The Difference by going to: https://valerieacampbell.com/thedifference/

The Secret Vibe podcast: https://www.bshaniradio.com/the-secret-vibe

