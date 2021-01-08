How To Win In 2021 -- Dream Exchange's Small Business Outlook

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If 2021 is to be the year we are all hoping for, small businesses are going to need significant assistance in rebuilding our economy and our way of life. During this time of need, the solution for small business has been government aid and government-funded programs.

While these can provide short term support, a National Business Capital and Services report found that 1 in 6 SBA loans go into default. The report also found that 79% of small business owners felt they didn't receive proper support. As small businesses across the country are looking for financing options, Dream Exchange is bringing an entirely new way for small businesses to access capital without going to a bank or traditional financial institution.

Dream Exchange is going to be outlining this opportunity on January 12, in a new webinar, "How to Win in 2021," presented by Joe Cecala Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange

Mr. Cecala said: "The Dream Exchange is a real solution to long-term systemic issues plaguing our country by providing a marketplace where money flows to any and all organizations that help us to survive better as a society."

