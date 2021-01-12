How To Use The Dark Web As A Security Ally - Free Cyber Security Workshop Hosted By David McHale

Are you part of a security team? Does your organization know when cyber criminals target you? This free workshop will show how to reduce your risk by millions of dollars.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you part of a security team? Then you'll want to read this because I'll share some amazing info for free. My name's David McHale, I'm the vCISO at Bridge Connector and Principal at HailBytes. I'm hosting a new webinar series where you'll learn the whats and whys of the dark web… Like what the dark web is, why you'd want to watch it, and what tools are best for the job.

You'll see case studies of companies that have seen huge impact from dark web intel. You'll learn what your dark web intel process should look like. Which includes the five-step process to follow in your own dark web investigations. You're going to find out how criminals hide their discussions about your company. You'll see real-life screenshots of how they protect themselves and sell your data. You'll also learn how your team can plan incident response for alerts you set using that intel.

Plus you'll learn how to cut your tech, legal, and HR costs by thousands if you build your own dark web intel stack.

And what you should watch out for if you're partnering with another company to monitor for you.

You can get all the details on EventBrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-use-the-dark-web-as-a-security-ally-virtual-workshop-registration-132892528129?aff=pr21

P.S. if you bring a colleague and let me know you'll receive the recording (usually $79) for free.

About HailBytes

We're an international information security firm that helps financial services and healthcare businesses reduce employee security risk, manage technical vulnerabilities, and monitor for data breaches.

We're a proud partner of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, the Howard County Tech Council, Amazon Web Services, and InfraGard.

Press Contact:

David McHale(833) 892-3596 https://www.hailbytes.com

