HOW TO MAKE THE HOLIDAYS THE MOST WONDERFUL (AND STRESS-FREE) TIME OF THE YEAR

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many find the holidays the most stressful time of year and if you aren't well prepared, you can find yourself overwhelmed before the festivities have even begun. But believe it or not, with a few simple tips the holidays can be stress-free! Whether you are traveling to visit family or preparing your home for holiday festivities, our lifestyle and entertaining expert Brooke Parkhurst can share ways to help relieve some of the heavy lifting.

STRESS-FREE TRAVEL: For budget conscious travelers who are still looking to visit friends and family this year, Booking.com is offering thousands of deals with at least 30% off across the U.S during their Black Friday sale.

According to their recent survey, they found 62% of U.S travelers will be more price conscious when it comes to searching and planning a trip in the future and 51% are more likely to hunt down promotions and savings. Travelers can feel secure knowing the site offers important features like free cancellation, free rescheduling and information on cleanliness standards, so they can travel stress free.

GET A HEAD START ON HOLIDAY DECOR: Don't be overwhelmed by decorating this holiday! With quality products, from indoor to outdoor to incandescent to LED, Ace Hardware has the all the options you need to get the job done. From string lights, to net lights, to icicle lights, to inflatables, there is a huge selection with all your favorite styles to help you spread cheer inside and throughout the neighborhood this season. For the month of November, all regular-priced Celebrations® LED Light Sets are 20% off!

MAKE SURE YOUR PANTRY HAS RIGHT TOOLS FOR THE JOB: Weber Connect is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food, without the stress. Available at Ace Hardware, it's a step-by-step grilling assistant that turns any grill into a smart grill, and any griller into a master. Its remote Wi-Fi®️ access, flip and serve notifications, and readiness countdowns are the secret ingredients to perfectly grilled food. Not only will this gadget make grilling stress-free this season, but it can help with the stress of gifting this holiday season - it's the perfect gift for the grill master or grill novice in your life.

SHOP TILL YOU DROP WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK: You have to buy things, right? Why not earn cash back on EVERY purchase? Accrue and redeem cash on-demand for purchasing the things you need with no caps, no limits and no gimmicks. Use PenFed Power Cash Rewards Visa Signature® Card to earn 2% cash back for Honors Advantage members ….on all your Thanksgiving and holiday purchases. Anyone can apply today and take advantage of $100 statement credit when you spend $1,500 in the first 90 days or a balance transfer offer.

