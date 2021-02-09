How The City Of Buda Achieved CJIS Compliance With Freeit Data Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Buda brought in Freeit Data Solutions, an Austin-based IT service and solutions company, to complete their Office 365 migration and ensure the city could finalize its Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) compliance project.

Buda opted to migrate from Office 365 commercial tenant to the Office 365 US Government Community Cloud (GCC), which is CJIS compliant. While achieving compliance was vital, there was also a goal to minimize the disruptions encountered by users as the switch was made.

Operating since 2010, Freeit developed a methodology that started with outlining the system requirements. First, the solutions provider linked the commercial and GCC tenants to prepare for the move. They then established a pilot to test the configuration to ensure that everything worked properly.

An important step was preparing users for the transition. "Freeit met with employees regularly and was very clear about the process, which provided us with a lot of reassurance," noted Micah Grau, Deputy City Manager, City of Buda.

The final migration featured:

A quarter-million files

About 140 user mailboxes and OneDrive accounts

Approximately 20 shared mailboxes

20 resource mailboxes

All employee Exchange Contacts and Groups

By working with Freeit, Buda successfully cleared the hurdle by moving to a compliant and streamlined hybrid cloud solution. "For any migration, there will always be bumps in the road," said City of Buda's IT Administrator, Richard Martinez. "Freeit was a huge help to us. They were always available and worked tirelessly to address any problem that arose."

"Customer focus is the core of our DNA at Freeit," concluded Wayne Orchid, President & CEO of Freeit. "We were thrilled to learn that completion of this migration not only finalized their CJIS compliance project, but also increased productivity, cleaned up duplicate data records, and simplified their new user onboarding process."

About Freeit Data Solutions:Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid-large sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information, visit www.freeitdata.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-the-city-of-buda-achieved-cjis-compliance-with-freeit-data-solutions-301225015.html

SOURCE Freeit Data Solutions Inc