How The Atomic Bomb Changed Our World

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 75th anniversary of the Allied victory in World War II takes place this year, and the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will emphasize the relevancy of this critical time in American history with a virtual symposium filled with world-renowned experts to provide an understanding of the Manhattan Project and its implications on the Pacific conflict and following Cold War issues.

On Saturday, September 19, 2020, the museum will host "They Changed the World: The 75th Anniversary of World War II and the Use of Atomic Weapons Virtual Symposium" which consists of two panels focusing on the Manhattan Project from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. MDT and the World 75 Years Later from 10:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. MDT. During these two panels, the distinguished speakers will consider current and future concerns and create a public dialogue regarding a path forward for our world and defense concerns.

The world-renowned speakers for this relevant panel include Pulitzer Prize winner and Author, Richard Rhodes; Founder and President of the Atomic Heritage Foundation, Cynthia Kelly; President and CEO of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, Rachel Bronson; Former Director of Los Alamos National Laboratories, Professor Siegfried Hecker; and more.

The first panel, focusing on the Manhattan Project and taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. MDT on September 19, will be dedicated to the discussions of the legacy and history of the program that created, tested, and deployed the first atomic bombs and brought forth the start of the Atomic Age.

The second panel, focusing on the last 75 years following the world's first atomic testing and taking place at 10:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. MDT on September 19, will discuss the impacts of the Manhattan Project in the latter half of the 20th Century to today. The speakers will delve deeper into a discussion about why this topic is still so relevant, and they will investigate the Cold War, global energy and conflict in relation to nuclear science, and what this may mean for our future.

"This critical time in American history changed the world as we know it, and we are honored to provide an entertaining and educational platform where our community can learn more," said Jim Walther, Museum Executive Director.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at nuclearmuseum.org. Attending one panel session on the Zoom platform costs $25 per household or $40 to attend both panel sessions. Students receive a discount at the time of ticket purchase. For more information on this virtual symposium, please visit nuclearmuseum.org.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is located at 601 Eubank SE in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Formerly the National Atomic Museum, which opened in 1969 and was chartered by Congress in 1991, the Museum serves as a repository and steward of nuclear-related historical items and is a Smithsonian affiliate.

