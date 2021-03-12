How Much Is Your Health Worth And Can You Afford It?

The escalating price of drug is an increasing obstacle for all Americans and now is the right time to tackle the tough questions in an open and honest manner. The Price of Health provides the background and insights to begin the discussions.

ST. LOUIS, and BETHESDA, Md., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael S. Kinch and Lori Weiman announce the publication of The Price of Health: The Modern Pharmaceutical Enterprise and the Betrayal of a History of Care. This groundbreaking new book reveals the story of how the pharmaceutical enterprise took shape with the unintended consequences that have led to ever-escalating drug prices.

In the Foreward for The Price of Health, Mark Cuban said: "In order to change the pricing of the pharmaceutical industry we have to get at the heart of why pricing is so outrageous. These are just a few of the questions The Price of Health tries to answer. This is a must-read book for those who want to change the course of healthcare in our country."

The Price of Health reveals how medicines have been made and distributed to consumers throughout the years, providing new clarity on a sea of changes that have contributed to rising costs affecting everyone's access to the latest medical advances.

Published by Pegasus Books, The Price of Health will be available April 6, 2021 through Simon & Schuster. Available in hard cover ($28.95), ebook and audio.

About the Authors: Dr. Michael S. Kinch is a professor at Washington University in St. Louis. He is the author of The Price of Health (Pegasus), Between Hope and Fear (Pegasus Books), The End of the Beginning (Pegasus Books) and A Prescription for Change (UNC Press). Kinch has led cancer research activities at the biotechnology company MedImmune and the development of medicines to prevent pandemic virus outbreaks at Functional Genetics, Inc. He led drug discovery at Yale University before moving to St Louis.

Lori Weiman is the co-author of The Price of Health (Pegasus) and a writer, senior strategic communications adviser and business executive with more than two decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.

