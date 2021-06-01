How Matias Reinhardt's RevoOptics Is Disrupting The American Eyeglass Industry

HOUSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How much does an average American pay for eyeglasses in the U.S market? No, not $100 or $200, but a whopping $375! Yes, that is right. Add to that, 80% of the U.S market for eyeglasses, including frames, lenses, and optic retail stores is now owned by one single business corporation. That is industry monopoly at its peak!

&amp;amp;#160;

This is what has inspired 25-year-old Matias Reinhardt, ABOC to cofound RevoOptics along with 23-year-old James Ryan Herrera, ABOC. In a candid and exclusive online interview with Pressful journalist, Landon Johnson, Matias talks about how he felt sorry for a lady customer who was being forced to shell out $1200 for a pair of prescription glasses. Simply because her eye doctor strongly recommends prescription glasses for her. That is like a family doctor owning a pharmacy!

That incident was what led to the idea behind RevoOptics. But then why opt for RevoOptics? This revolutionary start-up company in the Optics market sources the best of handmade and long-lasting frame materials like cellulose acetate and titanium from around the globe. With a range of eyeglass designs to suit every personality, their frames are available for as low as $125.

Sharing his views on product sustainability, Matias proudly talks about "keeping product waste to an absolute minimum for our eyeglass cases - that uses a recycled cork and brass plate." Available with every frame purchase, these eyeglass cases are useful when traveling as they are "small enough to fit in the back pocket" and also can fold out when "you need to put your glasses on the nightstand or in a dresser."

What makes RevoOptics even more unique is that all its eyeglass frames come with a lifetime guarantee, which is free for the first two years after purchase. After two years, the company only charges $25 to repair the frame - or to get it replaced with a brand-new frame. What about lenses? They have a 10-year guarantee, including 1 year on any scratches.

Apart from the company's online store where customers can purchase their eyeglasses, the company is also set to expand its "physical" retail footprint. This is because Matias quotes, "97% of glasses are bought in retail locations - while only 4% are bought online." The optics company is "open to franchising" as among their plans for the future. For its retail expansion plans, Matias is counting on "approaching venture capitalists for the first round of seed funding."

Currently, the company has a single retail store in South Houston, Texas that also serves as a fulfillment center and showroom, where customers can check out the latest frame design and even the material used to manufacture them.

Regarding online stores, Matias counters the claim made by optometrists that frames purchased from online stores can be of poor quality. With its multi-million-dollar prescription lab, Matias talks about "getting a prescription that is 125 th of a diopter." In simple language, that is 10-times more accurate than any prescription available in any other outlet.

Not just that, the company is working on innovative prescription technology that can "get prescriptions done in four minutes for just $45." With the right seed investment, Matias hopes to mainstream this possibility within the next 5 years. All of this will be possible with (or without) any insurance coverage for the customer.

Eyeglasses are a necessity for most consumers. With this in mind, RevoOptics is striving to help Americans see better - without "breaking an arm" on purchasing their eyeglasses.

Media Contact: Pressful pr@pressful.com 415-741-5111

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-matias-reinhardts-revooptics-is-disrupting-the-american-eyeglass-industry-301302641.html

SOURCE RevoOptics