How Do Ya Like Them Apples? Clean Juice Presents Two Tasty Organic Apple Menu Innovations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and quick service restaurant, today launched its latest menu innovation featuring organic apples. Though apples can be harvested in the summer - and with more than 7,000 apple varieties - Clean Juice features the autumn apple in the final months of 2021 in another move to delight its guests with new flavor concoctions that are all natural, organic, healthy, and simply delicious.

"Eating is emotional. That's why we love staying close to our family roots by inventing new menu items that not only align with the season, but evoke emotions and fond memories connected to the family," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "Our family kitchen in Charlotte is where Clean Juice was born and blessed and where we want to create and celebrate new recipes using only the highest-quality organic ingredients available. This is why our guests keep coming back and we're so thankful for it."

The Apple limited-time-offering at Clean Juice is exemplary of the brand's continued mission to redefine its organic fast-casual concept as being more than just a juice bar, but a healthy, fast, organic eatery for its busy guests. The new apple line features two signature items: The Apple Pie Toast and The Apple Crisp Bowl (acai bowl), both made with all organic, fresh ingredients.

The Apple Pie Toast - a slight spin from grandma's secret recipe, this item features sprouted grain bread, almond butter, apple, cacao nibs, cinnamon and honey.

- a slight spin from grandma's secret recipe, this item features sprouted grain bread, almond butter, apple, cacao nibs, cinnamon and honey. The Apple Crisp Bowl - this acai bowl features apple, banana, cinnamon, vanilla, date paste, almond butter and topped with granola, apple and cinnamon.

You may have heard the famous proverb "an apple a day keeps the doctor away", but did you know why? Apples are known for their high levels of vitamin C, a nutrient that plays a role in helping the immune system function and protect the body. The soluble fiber in apples dissolves and may help prevent cholesterol build up in the lining of blood vessel walls, helping to improve heart health. Apples also have a high level of antioxidants to help combat abnormal cells. There are plenty of reasons to love this heart-healthy fruit!

Cinnamon is another fan-favorite flavor of the season with plenty of health benefits. Cinnamon is a spice made from the inner bark of trees, and the smell and flavor of cinnamon are due to the natural oils. Cinnamon is packed with antioxidants, so many in fact that cinnamon can be used as a natural food preservative. Cinnamon is also known for helping your body fight infections and inflammation. Get your cinnamon on with either of the fresh fall Featured Items at Clean Juice - here only for a limited time.

To learn more about the Clean Juice story, its core values, and its menu, visit www.cleanjuice.com. For franchising opportunities, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

About Clean Juice ®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice ® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice ® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa ® salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 ® ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator's 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice ®, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com.

Media Contact:B. Quick Chadwick, VP of Marketing, Clean Juice, 322805@email4pr.com, 678-637-5552

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-do-ya-like-them-apples-clean-juice-presents-two-tasty-organic-apple-menu-innovations-301414139.html

SOURCE Clean Juice