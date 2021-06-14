How Digital Strategy Agency Kings Crest Global Grew Despite The Pandemic

This team of marketers, designers, writers, entrepreneurs, and business strategists transverse global boundaries to help their clients build a better world.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching a new B2B digital strategy agency in the middle of a pandemic hardly seems like an attractive prospect for even the most avid of risk takers. But the founders of Kings Crest Global weren't to know that their first year of operation would coincide with such unprecedented shifts to the business landscape. They were simply focused on their mission to help clients leverage the power of digital and modernize their business - from their operations to their marketing and more.

Over the last two years, Kings Crest Global has built a vibrant international team and client base, despite a rapidly-changing, unpredictable environment. For those curious to learn how, the team at Kings Crest have identified the key elements of their journey that enabled them to successfully grow through the pandemic. If you have any questions about the company or their journey, simply reach out to the team .

Human First

The Kings Crest Global team believes in helping other people to make the world a better place. This means a full understanding that colleagues and clients are human. Treating each other and their clients with respect, they build meaningful relationships that form the foundations of great work, together.

"King's Crest puts in the extra effort without a doubt. You're not going to get 'I'm going to bill you for ten hours and they punch in, punch out.' They get the project done."

- Sheryl Z, Founder, InMedia Consultants

High Demand For Digital

As country after country began to lock down, the world of business moved online. For some, this was a simple hop to the virtual world, which they had been strategically planning for years, anyway. For others, this was an unwelcome shift, for which they were underprepared. The one thing they all had in common? A sudden high demand for digital.

Kings Crest Global brought together their diverse team of digital subject matter experts in order to help in both of these cases, assembling personalized task forces to meet the unique needs of their clients.

A New Playing Field

Kings Crest Global launched in a space where a few large players dominated the game. With the shift to online working, a small, new company and a large, traditional company suddenly looked pretty similar to clients around the world. Smaller means more agile, and so Kings Crest Global was able to quickly maneuver the rapidly changing landscape, continuously delivering value to their clients. In this space, they thrived, as larger companies took longer to adapt.

Increased Trust for Remote Work

Remote work has been on the rise for years. However, trust in remote working has never skyrocketed so sharply as during the pandemic.

Gaby Brogan, Head of Content at Kings Crest Global mentions, "as a fully remote company, we were perfectly positioned to continue providing outstanding service to clients online. We work fluidly and intuitively across a range of online programs to create a seamless team experience - for ourselves and our clients!"

Acting quickly and with purpose to serve and help in a crisis

Kings Crest Global's mission is to create positive change, act with integrity and build infrastructure for real happiness through marketing, product, and strategic management. During the pandemic, Kings Crest was able to act with compassion, purpose and speed to help clients with their most pressing needs.

About Kings Crest Global

King's Crest Global was founded with one simple goal in mind: happiness. Our founders imagined a workplace that prioritized bold and visionary work. So they created one.

Today, we can be found doing our thing all around the world. More than just a team, we're an energetic collaborative of talent with the unique ability to attack a problem from every angle instead of one. We're scattered across the globe but we come together daily with a shared mindset and fantastically diverse strengths. We live, breathe and operate in the digital space, meaning our solutions are as cutting-edge as the way we work.

