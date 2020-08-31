How O3 Maqui™ Hones In On A Previously Neglected Element Of The Supplement Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of supplemental nutrition is full of highly specialized products, targeting a variety of specific health and wellness goals. For anyone searching for the best in ocular health, there have generally only been a few options when it comes to beneficial dietary supplements. But recently, Focus Laboratories has been making headlines with their O3+Maqui™ softgel supplement, containing omega-3 fish oil and MaquiBright®.

Since 2005, Focus Labs has increased the availability of products specifically targeting ocular health through the development of new and innovative products. Maintaining healthy eyes and a healthy ocular environment is vital and becomes especially important with age.

O3+Maqui™ has been a standout product for Focus Labs, who mainly concentrates their business on products geared more towards healthcare professionals, selling mainly to doctor's offices and businesses. But for Focus Labs, failing to address the nutritional factors that support ocular health was not an option. CEO Patrick Witham says, "Without addressing ocular health issues at every level, we could not provide the type of total care that customers deserved."

Venturing into dietary supplement research, design, and creation was no small task, but the final product is one of the most unique capsule designs on the market today. Focus Labs' O3+Maqui™ softgels are a traditional liquid capsule, filled with omega-rich fish oil and suspended in the oil is a powder tablet of MaquiBright®, a concentrated Maqui Berry extract.

Each serving of O3+Maqui™ contains 100mg of Maqui Berry, a powerful antioxidant used in traditional medicine in its native home of Chile. Maqui Berry is famous in the health and wellness space for having more antioxidants than blueberry and even acai berry, making it one of the most antioxidant dense fruits in the world. It is this superfood quality that gives MaquiBright® its signature purple color, as the depth of color comes from the antioxidant concentration.

Currently, O3+Maqui™ is available for sale through Focus Labs' website, but it is also available across a broad spectrum of online retailers like Amazon. Focus Labs has plans to continue their year of increased growth and marketplace visibility as they expand to more retailers both online and in stores throughout 2020.

