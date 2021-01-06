Houston Wire & Cable Company Completes Sale Of Southern Wire Division And Achieves Debt Reduction Goal

HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (Nasdaq: HWCC) today announced that it completed the sale of its Southern Wire business, a leading wholesale distributor of wire rope and rigging products, to Southern Rigging...

HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (Nasdaq: HWCC) today announced that it completed the sale of its Southern Wire business, a leading wholesale distributor of wire rope and rigging products, to Southern Rigging Companies. The sale closed on December 31, 2020 for a purchase price of $20 million, subject to a working capital adjustment. HWCC used the net proceeds of approximately $18.1 million to reduce debt.

The Company made great progress reducing debt during the year as Revolver debt decreased $66.4 million from its peak of $95.2 million in the first quarter to $22.6 million at year-end. The Revolver debt reflects proceeds from the sale of the Southern Wire division at December 31, 2020 of $18.1 million. Excluding the Southern Wire proceeds, Revolver debt at year-end would have been $40.7 million.

As previously communicated, the Company's year-end goal was to lower Revolver debt to between $40 to $45 million, excluding a divestiture. The Company achieved its Revolver debt goal and believes the substantial debt reduction of $66.4 million lessens financial risk without any deterioration of its ability to provide excellent customer service.

The Company also has a Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan of $6.2 million which was received on May 4, 2020 and funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. We anticipate approximately $5.8 million of this loan will be forgiven in 2021. Total debt at December 31, 2020, which includes the Revolver and PPP debt, was $28.8 million.

James L. Pokluda III, HWCC President & CEO commented, "We are excited we were able to complete the Southern Wire sale in 2020 and I am pleased to report that the sale of this division, together with our prudent management of working capital and expense reduction initiatives, has allowed us to reduce our debt to $28.8 million at year end, down 70% from the peak in 2020. In addition, we were able to achieve this debt reduction while maintaining our outstanding customer service."

Source: Houston Wire & Cable Company

