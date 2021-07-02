Houston Trial Lawyer John Strasburger Joins Litigation Boutique As Name Partner

HOUSTON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced trial attorney John B. Strasburger has joined Houston's Bissinger, Oshman & Williams as a name partner. Effective July 1, the litigation boutique will be known as Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP.

Firm founder David Bissinger remarked that "John is a preeminent bet-the-company lawyer with a demonstrated track record of success in leading the prosecution and defense of numerous high-profile complex commercial disputes. He is a perfect match for, and will substantially augment, our existing practice, which focuses on providing seasoned first-chair trial experience in cases involving large, difficult, urgent, and sensitive matters."

Mr. Strasburger has unique experience in complex disputes involving private equity, hedge funds, financial derivatives, and other trading and supply-contract matters, including his leading roles in the Enron and Lehman Brothers bankruptcies and many matters thereafter. He has extensive experience in cases involving employment covenant and trade-secret disputes, particularly in the energy sector. He has handled corporate-governance disputes, including his representation of SemGroup during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy. He has deep experience in handling sensitive internal investigations. He has tried international banking, real-estate, and construction disputes and has successfully defended numerous catastrophic tort cases and litigated related insurance-coverage disputes arising from these cases.

Licensed in Texas and New York, Mr. Strasburger has tried jury and non-jury cases as lead counsel in state and federal courts across the nation. He has represented some of the world's largest companies, as well as mid-market companies and high-net-worth individuals. His practice includes matters involving novel, urgent, and sensitive disputes that are often the subject of governmental and media scrutiny.

He is recognized by The Best Lawyers in America in three substantive areas: commercial litigation, bankruptcy litigation, and mass tort/class action litigation defense. His work also consistently earns Texas Super Lawyers and Benchmark Litigation honors.

"I am beyond excited to join longtime friends - who also happen to be terrific lawyers - at a firm where excellence, responsiveness to clients, and results are the drivers," said Mr. Strasburger. "We look forward to continuing to serve our clients, and growing our practice, on this nimble and innovative platform."

A graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and Tulane University, he joins Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger from Winston & Strawn. He is the former managing partner of the Houston office of Weil, Gotshal & Manges, where he also chaired the firm's nationally recognized pro bono committee. Active in many professional organizations, he co-chaired the 2021 American Bar Association Litigation Section Annual Conference and is a past chair of the Houston Volunteer Lawyers board of directors. He began his practice at Fulbright & Jaworski.

About Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & StrasburgerBissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication. For more information, visit https://www.bowslaw.com .

