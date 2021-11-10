Houston Plastic Surgeon Dr. Bob Basu Expands To Second Location In Uptown Park/Galleria Area

Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery in Cypress has opened a second office in central Houston, providing patients with another convenient location for luxury medspa and aesthetic plastic surgery services

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Bob Basu has expanded his practice, Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, into a second location along Post Oak Boulevard in Houston's chic Uptown Park neighborhood.

The new Houston location, a sun-filled suite surrounded by soothing views of tall trees and skyline, will focus primarily on a complete range of medspa services: non-surgical body contouring treatments like EmSculpt and CoolSculpting ; injectable treatments with fillers and Botox® ; and medical-grade facials like microneedling , dermaplaning and HydraFacial MD . The new location will also offer surgical consultations with Dr. Basu, giving Houston plastic surgery patients another convenient option when it comes to discussing their larger aesthetic goals.

The flagship headquarters location, an 11,000 square-foot waterfront complex in Cypress's Towne Lake, will continue to schedule plastic surgery consultations, offer a full range of medspa services, and house the practice's state-licensed ambulatory surgery center, Beleza Surgery Center, which specializes in aesthetic plastic surgery.

"We're happy to be able to offer more patients convenient access to world-class aesthetic services at our new central Houston location," Dr. Basu stated. "Our new Uptown Park office will make a lunch-break Botox treatment that much more manageable for many of our regular patients. And our new location provides easier access to our medspa and surgical treatments for new patients who live closer to the inner loop and Galleria area."

Long-trusted by patients not just in the Houston area but throughout the country, board certified aesthetic plastic surgeon Dr. Basu has been recognized as one of the top cosmetic plastic surgeons by the Houston Chronicle, Newsweek magazine, and Texas Monthly magazine. Dr. Basu is a national leader in his field and serves as Board Vice President (Finance) of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He leads a team of highly qualified and experienced medical aesthetic providers known for delivering refreshed, natural-looking results with best-in-class products and technology.

To celebrate the new Post Oak location, Basu Aesthetics will hold a Grand Opening Party on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM CST at the new location: Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, 1700 Post Oak BLVD, Suite 1-280, Houston, Texas 77056. To stay up to date on details of the event, visit the practice's social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram .

About Dr. Bob Basu:Dr. C. Bob Basu is a nationally-recognized board-certified plastic surgeon in Houston, Texas.

