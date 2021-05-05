Houston Moving Company Provides On-Site COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Texans over the age of 16 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, yet it remains a challenge for many people to obtain a vaccination appointment.

HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Texans over the age of 16 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, yet it remains a challenge for many people to obtain a vaccination appointment. In response to this urgent need, 3 Men Movers, the largest independent moving company in Texas , has offered on-site vaccination for all employees, contractors, and their families.

This opportunity has immediately benefited employees of 3 Men Movers , many of whom have been forced to travel large distances or wait in long lines to get vaccinated. Most importantly, this on-site vaccination clinic was not just available to employees and contractors. It was opened up to friends, neighbors, or anyone that the employees knew of that still needed to be vaccinated. 3 Men Movers partnered with enTrust Immediate Care - Memorial to provide the vaccines. The first clinic on Friday, April 30 was a significant success with 75 people receiving the vaccine.

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, moving crews have continued conducting moves as essential services. This has caused the over 100 moving crews at 3 Men Movers to continue to put themselves at risk by entering customer's homes during even the highest peaks of the pandemic. Though the movers are required to wear masks , and follow CDC recommended safety protocols, there is still inherent risk associated with being indoors with individuals who are not a member of the mover's household. The company has diligently worked to help mitigate those risks and protect its crews by supplying them with 46,673 total face masks and 1,460 gallons of hand sanitizer in 2020 alone.

One of the core values of 3 Men Movers is putting people first. It is in the spirit of these values that the local moving company chose to delay jobs the morning of Friday, April 30 to allow Houston moving and packing crews to attend the on-site clinic and receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Jacky Fischer, CEO and Owner of 3 Men Movers, reflects on the importance of providing this service by saying, "When we reached out to schedule the clinic we realized that the soonest the clinicians were available just happened to be the busiest moving day of the month. We could have pushed it back a few days but we wanted to get our crews access to the vaccine right away. Even though it required us to delay the start time of some morning jobs and might even affect our bottom line, our people are worth it."

Anyone familiar with the culture at 3 Men Movers will not be surprised by this announcement and decision to do the right thing. Since March 2021 the Houston moving company has offered employees paid time off to receive the COVID-19 vaccine , doing so before the tax credit incentive was announced by President Joe Biden on April 21, 2021.

In keeping with the recommended Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination schedule , a second on-site clinic will be offered at least three weeks after the first clinic, giving employees and contractors an opportunity to receive their second shot, and peace of mind.

About 3 Men Movers: 3 Men Movers is a woman-owned business that has demonstrated dedication to its customers and its community through a philanthropic spirit and commitment to honest practices for 35 years .We believe that to have great movers, you must start with good people. That's why with 3 Men Movers you're getting kindhearted experts who go beyond to ensure each customer has an excellent experience. With offices in Houston , San Antonio , Austin , and Dallas , our local moving company has become recognized as the mover of choice for over 30,000 Texans each year.

For questions please contact: Chelsea Anderson - Director of Marketing 3 Men Movers 713-333-6683 chelsea@3menmovers.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houston-moving-company-provides-on-site-covid-19-vaccination-clinic-301284804.html

SOURCE 3 Men Movers