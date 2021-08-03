Houston Got A Taste Of Caribbean Culture During The Caribbean 1 Music Festival Curated By George Sainteus

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caribbean One Music Festival kicked-off with a vendor marketplace and highlighted the Haitian culture including artwork from local artist; such as Haitian painter Mathieu and Haitian singer Demi Dabady, merchandise and more. Guests were able to shop with vendors from 9 am to 3 pm. Following the vendor marketplace was the "Modern-Day Culture Icons" talk moderated by Ready to Love Season 3 Wynter Patterson. The "Modern-Day Culture Icons" Talk are powered by the New York Black MBA Association and included Bisong Art Gallery owner, Carla Bisong, artist Mathieu Baptiste & Fashion Influencer Margo Campbell (also known as Fashion Dollface). As the young entrepreneurs shared their stories the room filled with onlookers anxious to hear the stories from the panelist about their entrepreneurial journey. The front row was dedicated to VIP guest, whom were gifted goodie bags from Sponsor Timeless Vodka. As the panel ended the event transitioned into the Caribbean Music Festival. Partygoers came ready to partake in Caribbean cuisines and dance to soca music. Many of the attendees traveled from different parts of the United States to attend the event via initiatives through the Harlem Tourism Board.

