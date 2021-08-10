Houston First Corporation Selects SagaCity Media As Publishing Partner For Official Visitor Guide To Houston

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SagaCity Media has been selected by Houston First Corporation as the organization's publishing partner for the Official Visitor Guide to Houston.

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SagaCity Media has been selected by Houston First Corporation as the organization's publishing partner for the Official Visitor Guide to Houston. Set to release in the first quarter of 2022, the new Spring/Summer issue will be fully redesigned and reimagined as a full-size travel magazine. The new Visitor Guide covers all of Houston and surrounding cities, with a reader-friendly structure and striking visuals to captivate, educate, and inspire visitors to spend their time and tourism dollars in the Greater Houston area.

New Official Visitor Guide to Houston for city with 22 million annual visitors and over $20 billion economic impact.

"We couldn't be more excited about this new publishing partnership with Houston First," says Nicole Vogel, co-founder and CEO of SagaCity Media. "As the powerhouse team behind Houstonia, the city's largest lifestyle media company, we're already celebrating the best of this diverse, dynamic city every day on our site and across our social media platforms. What a privilege to be able to partner with Houston First. Our beloved city already attracts 22 million visitors with over $20 billion in economic impact. We feel confident this will only grow as we partner to tell potential visitors the remarkable stories of this place we call home: stories of incredible food, one-of-a-kind attractions, best-in-class arts and sports, and a community that is born of hospitality and friendliness."

"Being in the tourism and hospitality industry, it's important to have collaboration and partnerships that will bolster those communities, and SagaCity Media has done just that with an amazing project that will reach millions of Texas tourists each year," Houston First Acting President & CEO Michael Heckman said. "This visitor's guide will set the stage for a strong 2022 summer, and provide an incredible resource for both our visitors and residents as they explore the many facets of what makes Houston the greatest city in the nation."

In addition to design and editorial, SagaCity is also managing distribution and advertising sales for the project. The Official Houston Visitor Guide will be available at all 12 Texas Welcome Centers and at key visitor center and information locations around the state, as well as at hotels in and around Houston, with exclusive distribution for incoming requests to Visit Houston. 225,000 copies will be printed twice a year: Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter.

The advertising deadline for the Spring/Summer 2022 issue is October 8, 2021.

About SagaCity MediaFounded by native Houstonians, SagaCity Media, Inc. is an industry leader in content solutions for travel and tourism organizations across the U.S. SagaCity Media currently produces award-winning visitor guides and travel content for Visit Seattle, the Washington Tourism Alliance, Travel Portland, Explore Asheville, the Washington State Wine Commission, and other tourism promotion organizations. SagaCity Media is also the parent company of the preeminent lifestyle media brands in Houston, Seattle, Portland, Sarasota, Aspen, Vail, and Park City. Since its founding in 2013, Houstonia has grown to an annual audience of over 4 million, dominating the local lifestyle space with its website, quarterly magazine, and social media following and engagement.

About Houston First Houston First is the official destination management organization for the city of Houston. In addition, Houston First owns the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel, manages the George R. Brown Convention Center along with 10 city-owned properties and developed the Avenida Houston entertainment district. Learn more at HoustonFirst.com and VisitHouston.com.

