Household Cleaning Products Market Analysis Highlights The Impact Of COVID-19 (2021-2025) | Product Innovation And Portfolio Extension To Boost Market Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Cleaning Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the household cleaning products market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 14.44 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Product innovation and portfolio extension are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as environmental, safety, and quality concerns will challenge market growth.

The household cleaning products market report is segmented by product (surface cleaners, dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, and other cleaning agents (bleach)), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for household cleaning products in APAC.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

