House Of Lithium To Invest Up To An Additional US$15 Million In Award Winning EV Motorcycle Manufacturer, Damon Motors

SOL Global Investments Corp. (" SOL Global") (CSE: SOL) (OTCQ: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) and House of Lithium Ltd. (" House of Lithium") are pleased to announce that House of Lithium has entered into an agreement (the " Investment Agreement") to invest (the " Investment") up to US$15 million in Damon Motors Inc. (" Damon") through the purchase of preferred shares of Damon, adding to the already CDN$6,088,000 in securities of Damon which House of Lithium held prior to making the Investment.

House of Lithium expects to close the Investment on or before December 23, 2021. If the Investment is completed in full, House of Lithium will hold greater than 10% of the equity in Damon.

"Andy DeFrancesco's House of Lithium is one of the most visionary and innovative venture firms we have ever had the pleasure of working with. We're thrilled to join their portfolio and usher in a new future for motorcycling together," said Jay Giraud, Damon Co-Founder and CEO.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Damon is an electric motorcycle manufacturer founded in 2017 and creator of the world's first all-electric multi-variant powertrain platform. With its HyperDrive™ proprietary electric powertrain, Damon has developed the world's safest, smartest, fully connected electric motorcycles employing sensor fusion, robotics and artificial intelligence. All of Damon's motorcycles come equipped with a variety of unique safety and rider comfort features, including CoPilot, a 360° advanced warning system utilizing a combination of cameras, radar, and non-visual sensors to inform the rider of impending obstacles, and Shift, which enables a rider to adjust handlebar and peg positions while their ride is underway. Damon's investors include Round13 Capital, Techstars, Fontinalis Partners, Extreme Venture Partners, Benevolent Capital Partners and Pallasite Ventures.

SOL Global is also pleased to announce that on November 19, 2021 SOL Global has repaid $2.5 million toward its $50 million credit facility with an arm's length lender (the " Credit Facility"). As disclosed in SOL Global's news release dated August 7, 2021, the Credit Facility was obtained to partially fund the acquisition of a non-convertible debenture pursuant to a settlement in a previously disclosed dispute. SOL Global intends to make additional principal payments towards the Credit Facility on a regular basis and to continue to notify shareholders accordingly.

