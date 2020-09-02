Hound's Tree Opens New York City's First Estate Winery & Tasting Room

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York's Hound's Tree Estate is excited to announce the opening of its flagship winery and tasting room in Brooklyn, NY. Sustainably farmed and deliberately crafted by thirty-year-old winemaker and vineyard manager Alex Rosanelli, Hound's Tree is a dynamic force in the New American Wine Movement, bringing a fresh perspective and innovative energy to the east coast, for a new generation of local wines.

New York Winery Standing for New York Wines

Opening today in Williamsburg, at the corner of Bedford Avenue and South 3 rd Street, Hound's Tree is the first and only estate winery and tasting room in New York City.

Anchored in its 30-acre vineyard on the North Fork of Long Island, Hound's Tree's Brooklyn location serves as both tasting room and winery for the young project. Winery operations began last fall with the production onsite of the 2019 vintage, with the Tasting Room originally scheduled to open this past March.

The tasting room features the full range of the estate's wines, framed by a curated selection of wines from other producers across New York state, in an effort to create an accessible connection to local viticulture as a catalyst for renewed exploration of New York, and East Coast, wines.

In addition to its expansive wine list, which offers the most comprehensive selection of New York wines available, Hound's Tree also offers a limited hyper-local small-plates menu focusing on local oysters, fresh produce, and craft cheese and charcuterie plates, all sourced from independent farms in the New York area.

Creating Classic Wines of Place

Founded in 2015, Hound's Tree's mission is to convey a sense of place that is specific to New York. To produce wines that continue to explore and expand the idea of classic, cool climate, new world terroir.

A vineyard and winegrower first and foremost, Hound's Tree's farms three-decade old vines, reinvigorated by careful attention express their unique site. Located on coveted Oregon Road in Mattituck, less than 1000 meters from the bluff and perched 100 feet above Long Island Sound, the cool maritime climate, and deep glacial till soils, drive the finesse and minerality inherent to the wines.

Working with almost entirely with Estate fruit on the North Fork as well as with select partner growers in the Finger Lakes and Niagara Escarpment for distinct single bottlings, Hound's Tree's winemaking philosophy explores the nuanced aromatics, elegant structure, and profound minerality of New York's cool climate regions.

Hound's Tree Brooklyn Details

Address : 335 Bedford Avenue (at South 3rd Street), Brooklyn NY 11211 Hours : Mon-Fri 5-11pm; Sat-Sun 12pm-11pm Phone : ( 929) 295-0352 Menu : Full wine list can be viewed here. Capacity : 34 seats (outdoor only) Design : The interior and verdant exterior transition seamlessly via floor to ceiling glass doors with decor blending rustic with modern, reminiscent of the East End of Long Island.

For more information, visit www.HoundsTreeWines.com or follow @HoundsTreeWines on Instagram.

